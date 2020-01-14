Oil and Gas Pipes Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Tenaris , Valourec , Mexichem Sab , Metalurgica Gerdau , JSW Steel and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Oil and Gas Pipes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Manufacturers are increasingly using oil and gas pipelines and steel pipes for transporting the materials safely as it could be subject to the extreme temperature conditions and corrosive environment. Moreover, surge in demand for transporting the oil and gas materials from production area to the larger main pipeline or a storage area is expected fuel the sales of the oil and gas pipes in the global market.

The offshore activities will continue to witness comparatively more revenues than through the onshore activities.

The worldwide market for Oil and Gas Pipes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tenaris

Valourec

Mexichem Sab

Metalurgica Gerdau

JSW Steel

JFE Holdings

Aliaxis Group

China Steel

American Cast Iron Pipe

Arcelor Mittal

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stainless Steel

PVC

HDPE

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Onshore

Offshore

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Oil and Gas Pipes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Stainless Steel

1.2.2 PVC

1.2.3 HDPE

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Onshore

1.3.2 Offshore

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Tenaris

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Oil and Gas Pipes Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Tenaris Oil and Gas Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Valourec

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Oil and Gas Pipes Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Valourec Oil and Gas Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Mexichem Sab

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Oil and Gas Pipes Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mexichem Sab Oil and Gas Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Metalurgica Gerdau

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Oil and Gas Pipes Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Metalurgica Gerdau Oil and Gas Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 JSW Steel

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Oil and Gas Pipes Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 JSW Steel Oil and Gas Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

