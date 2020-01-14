Oleyl Alcohol Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global Oleyl Alcohol market status and forecast, categorizes the global Oleyl Alcohol market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

Croda

Lipo Chemicals

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

KOKYU ALCOHOL KOGYO

New Japan Chemical

Chempri

Acme Chem

Jarchem

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Natural

Organic Synthesis

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Detergents

Defoamer

Lubricants

Oil Additives

other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Oleyl Alcohol Market Research Report 2018

1 Oleyl Alcohol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oleyl Alcohol

1.2 Oleyl Alcohol Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Oleyl Alcohol Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Oleyl Alcohol Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Natural

1.2.4 Organic Synthesis

1.3 Global Oleyl Alcohol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oleyl Alcohol Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Detergents

1.3.3 Defoamer

1.3.4 Lubricants

1.3.5 Oil Additives

1.3.6 other

1.4 Global Oleyl Alcohol Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Oleyl Alcohol Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oleyl Alcohol (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Oleyl Alcohol Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Oleyl Alcohol Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………

7 Global Oleyl Alcohol Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Oleyl Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 BASF Oleyl Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Croda

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Oleyl Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Croda Oleyl Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Lipo Chemicals

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Oleyl Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Lipo Chemicals Oleyl Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Ecogreen Oleochemicals

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Oleyl Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Ecogreen Oleochemicals Oleyl Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 KOKYU ALCOHOL KOGYO

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Oleyl Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 KOKYU ALCOHOL KOGYO Oleyl Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 New Japan Chemical

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Oleyl Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 New Japan Chemical Oleyl Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Chempri

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Oleyl Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Chempri Oleyl Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Acme Chem

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Oleyl Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Acme Chem Oleyl Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..