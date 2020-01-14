Photodynamic Therapy Sales Forecasts Reveal Positive Growth Through 2026

Special drugs like certain photosensitizing agents are used with light to kill malign cancerous cells in a photodynamic therapy. These type of drugs are efficiently activated only in the presence of certain kind of lights with specific wavelength. Photodynamic therapy is also commonly referred as photo chemotherapy, photo radiation therapy or phototherapy. These photosensitizing agents are put either on the skin or in the bloodstream through a vein. These agents are put depending on the part of the body to be exposed to photodynamic therapy. Over time, the drugs are absorbed by the cancerous cells and is then exposed to the light. Light involved, results in the drug reacting with oxygen, forming a chemical that kills the cancer cells. An alternative approach of photodynamic therapy includes destroying the blood vessels that are depository sources for the cancer cells. Photodynamic therapy also activated the immune system to attach the cancer cells. Drug-to-light interval is the total period between applying the photosensitizing agent and exposing it to the light. The drug-to-light usually depends on the photosensitizing drug that is used, it could be anywhere from hours to days.

Increasing incidence of Bowen’s disease, Basal cell carcinomas and actinic keratosis cases requiring photodynamic therapy is a major factor driving the photodynamic therapy market. Growing FDA approved drugs and laser systems are contributing to better and novel technologies to treat dermatology, ophthalmology and oncology disorders especially, increase in approval for topical photodynamic therapies for treating cutaneous oncology conditions and other related ailments is expected to drive the photodynamic therapy market during the forecast period. Certain drawbacks related to photodynamic therapy are that this therapy is limited to only where the light can reach and is restricted for people dealing with certain blood diseases. These factors might hinder the photodynamic therapy market during the forecast period. Several side effects like swollen, blistered or sunburned skin, swelling causing breathing problems might also be a restraint in the market growth for photodynamic therapy during the forecast period.

Tentatively, Photodynamic Therapy Market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user.

On the basis of Product type, Photodynamic Therapy Market can be segmented as:

Laser Devices Diode Laser Photodynamic Therapy Device Disposable Fiberoptic Light Delivery Photodynamic Therapy Device Wireless Photodynamic Therapy Device

Photosensitizer Drugs Photofrin Levulan Metvix Others



On the basis of Application, Photodynamic Therapy Market can be segmented as:

Dermatology Actinic Keratoses Treatment Psoriasis Treatment Others

Oncology Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Esophageal Cancer Treatment Others

Ophthalmology Age-related Macular Degeneration Central Serous Retinopathy Others



On the basis of end users, Photodynamic Therapy Market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Cancer Centers

Ophthalmic Clinics

Skin Care Service Centers

Others

Global Photodynamic Therapy market has witnessed growth due to expanding demand for dermatology and eye care services. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, there are more than 419,000 cases in the US annually for skin cancer, that are associated to indoor tanning and that includes approximately 168,000 squamous cell carcinomas. There is a consistent increase in skin related disorders leading to cancer growths. Increase in oncology related problems is boosting a high demand for photodynamic therapy. Photodynamic therapy for ophthalmology services is also being practiced rigorously. Growing incidences of macular degeneration and other eye related ailments is boosting market growth. According to recent studies conducted by Public Health and the US Centers for Disease control and prevention, an approximate of 6.5% Americans that are 40 years age and above have some extent of age-related macular degeneration. Government support and funding is also resulting in increase in number of cancer and eye care centers.

Geographically, global Photodynamic Therapy market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe. North America’s Photodynamic Therapy market is expanding because of high rate of FDA approved drugs and laser photodynamic therapy system and it will remain dominant over the period of forecast due to good government support and increased healthcare expenditure. North America’s Photodynamic Therapy market is expected to grow the fastest due to high number of cancer cases and growing geriatric population requiring eye and skin related treatments. Asia-Pacific Photodynamic Therapy market is anticipated to grow at a decent rate due to growing awareness on photodynamic therapy and its advantages.

Some of the market participants in the Global Photodynamic Therapy market identified across the value chain include: Allergan plc, Sanofi, IPI SINGAPORE, DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Galderma, Cynosure, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Diomed Inc., Beiersdorf AG, PhotoMedex, Inc. and Coty Inc.