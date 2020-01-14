Potato Flour Market 2018: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

New Study On “2018-2025 Potato Flour Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global market size of Potato Flour in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Potato Flour in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Potato Flour market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Potato flour is a powder made from ground potatoes that is commonly used in baking. Some cooks use it as a thickener, and it can also add flavor and texture to foods like cakes, breads, and cookies. It is popular as a gluten-free alternative to regular wheat-based flour, and Jewish cooks sometimes also use it when preparing foods according to Passover dietary restrictions, which prohibit the use of many grains.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Potato Flour industry in over supply on the market in the past few years, and more and more companies enter into Potato Flour industry.

The current demand for Potato Flour product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Potato Flour products on the market do not sell well. Potato Flour’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Potato Flour industry, low-end product has excess capacity, and high-end product is in short supply.

There is also a certain space in the Potato Flour product demand market, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products is excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports.

In 2017, the global Potato Flour market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Potato Flour market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Potato Flour include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Potato Flour include

AVEBE

KMC

BOB

King Arthur Flour

Roquette

Emsland

Club House

Keystone Potato

Lyckeby

Raisio

Jamestown Mills

Agrana

Pepees

Beidahuang Group

Nailun

Huaou Starch

Qinghai Weston

Kexinyuan Group

Ningxia Jiali

Chifeng Mengsen

Market Size Split by Type

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Other Grade

Market Size Split by Application

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Feed Industry

Other Applications

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Potato Flour market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Potato Flour market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Potato Flour manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Potato Flour with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Potato Flour submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Potato Flour market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Potato Flour Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Potato Flour Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Industrial Grade

1.4.3 Food Grade

1.4.4 Other Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Potato Flour Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food Industry

1.5.3 Paper Industry

1.5.4 Textile Industry

1.5.5 Feed Industry

1.5.6 Other Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Potato Flour Market Size

2.1.1 Global Potato Flour Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Potato Flour Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Potato Flour Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Potato Flour Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Potato Flour Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Potato Flour Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Potato Flour Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Potato Flour Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Potato Flour Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Potato Flour Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Potato Flour Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Potato Flour Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Potato Flour Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Potato Flour Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Potato Flour Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Potato Flour Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Potato Flour Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Potato Flour Sales by Type

4.2 Global Potato Flour Revenue by Type

4.3 Potato Flour Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Potato Flour Breakdown Data by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 AVEBE

11.1.1 AVEBE Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour

11.1.4 Potato Flour Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 KMC

11.2.1 KMC Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour

11.2.4 Potato Flour Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 BOB

11.3.1 BOB Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour

11.3.4 Potato Flour Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 King Arthur Flour

11.4.1 King Arthur Flour Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour

11.4.4 Potato Flour Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Roquette

11.5.1 Roquette Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour

11.5.4 Potato Flour Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Emsland

11.6.1 Emsland Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour

11.6.4 Potato Flour Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Club House

11.7.1 Club House Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour

11.7.4 Potato Flour Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Keystone Potato

11.8.1 Keystone Potato Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour

11.8.4 Potato Flour Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Lyckeby

11.9.1 Lyckeby Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour

11.9.4 Potato Flour Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Raisio

11.10.1 Raisio Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour

11.10.4 Potato Flour Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Jamestown Mills

11.12 Agrana

11.13 Pepees

11.14 Beidahuang Group

11.15 Nailun

11.16 Huaou Starch

11.17 Qinghai Weston

11.18 Kexinyuan Group

11.19 Ningxia Jiali

11.20 Chifeng Mengsen

Continued…..

