Rapid Advancements in Pediatric Extracorporeal Blood Pumps Market to Fuel Revenues Through 2026

Pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps is a type of apparatus used for blood transfusion and perfusion in cardiopulmonary bypass surgery. The most commonly used pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps are roller and centrifugal pumps. Pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps are used for a surgical technique called cardiopulmonary bypass surgery carried out in children where the function of heart and lungs temporarily take over by the pediatric extracorporeal blood pump during surgery. Cardiopulmonary bypass surgery in children has more complications as compared to adult as the cardiac function of children is immature and oxygen consumption rate is high. The congenital ventricular septal defect is the common cause for the bypass in pediatric. Increasing prevalence of heart and lungs related disorder in adults as well as children boosting the demand for cardiopulmonary bypass surgery which indirectly increases the market for pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps and expected to show significant market growth in the forecast years.

Over the past years, many different types of pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps were developed to address various pediatric clinical needs. Due to complications in pediatric cardiopulmonary bypass surgeries the manufacturer continuously developing new techniques and devices. Development of improved and new pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps in the market is likely to improve the innovative landscape and fulfil the unmet needs. However, the penetration rate for advancement and innovations in pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps varies among regions, which can affect the market growth of the pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps market. The factors driving the growth of the pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps market are an increase in the incidence of cardiac birth defects, complex congenital heart diseases and the growing penetration of the pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps. Increasing research efforts and improved patient care for technological advancement in the field of pediatric extracorporeal blood pump would boost the global market growth of pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps market. However, lack of pediatric perfusionists in low and middle-income countries is expected to hamper the growth of global pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps market over the forecast period.

The global market for pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Product Type Roller Pump Single Roller Pump Double Roller Pump Multiple Roller Pump Centrifugal Pump Disposable Centrifugal Pump Pulsatile Pump Non-Occlusive Pump Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty clinics Others



Over the past years, the roller pediatric extracorporeal blood pump has been used for cardiopulmonary bypass surgery. However, after the introduction of the centrifugal pediatric extracorporeal blood pump has replaced the roller pediatric extracorporeal blood pump for pediatric cardiopulmonary surgeries. Roller pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps are low in cost, flow calculation is easy and reliable and has the ability to pump without reducing flow against high resistance but it has the higher capability for pumping large volumes of air and ability to create large positive and negative pressures. On other hand, centrifugal pediatric extracorporeal blood pump creates less blood trauma, has lesser capabilities for air pumping, has lesser abilities to create large positive & negative pressures and virtually has no spallation. Centrifugal pumps are safe and simple technology for pediatric cardiopulmonary bypass surgery. The adoption and advancement in cardiopulmonary bypass surgery drive the global market growth for pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps market.

On the basis of geography, the global pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and the Middle East & Africa. The North America pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps market is expected to register the maximum market share in the global market, followed by Europe, due to advancement in the blood pump products and increased healthcare spending. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and is projected to be a profitable market for new emerging market players in the pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps market due to high incidence rate of pediatric heart disorders. However, the market for pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps in Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa regions are estimated to show a stagnant growth over the forecast period due to lack of pediatric perfusionists in these regions.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global pediatric extracorporeal blood pumps market are Medtronic BioMedicus, Inc., Sarns 3M, St. Jude Medical Inc., Terumo Corp., Nikkiso, Inc., Baxter Healthcare Corporation and others.