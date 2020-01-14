Rapid Increase in End-use Adoption to Boost Hiv Self Diagnostic Test Market Revenue Growth

According to WHO about 30% of individuals carrying the HIV virus are unaware and undiagnosed of their HIV status in 2016. This tells that over 11 million people were undiagnosed and average about 5000 new HIV infections per day. HIV self-diagnostic testing allows individuals to themselves test for HIV infection considering the stigma attached to HIV testing. HIV is detected by HIV-1 and HIV-2 antibodies from the individual’s biological material placed in the HIV self-diagnostic testing apparatus. In HIV self-diagnostic testing, presence antibodies against HIV present in the blood and biological fluids is detected by flow-through technology.

FDA approved the first the HIV self-diagnostic test in 2012, and ever since, the HIV self-diagnostic testing market has witnessed enormous growth. The primary underlying factor behind this augmentation is convenience and privacy. The HIV self-diagnostic test serves best to the people avoiding to visit clinics for HIV diagnosis. Presence of HIV with the HIV self-diagnostic test can be detected very quickly as compared to the traditional methods. Although rapid in action, the HIV self-diagnostic test cannot be considered as a final diagnostic and it is advised to visit the doctor as soon as possible if the test is positive. The HIV self-diagnostic test enables the quick referral to doctor for immediate precautions, prevention, treatment and care. . The HIV self-diagnostic test are easy to use, easy to dispose and almost 99% accurate. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3% of HIV positive individuals develop HIV antibodies 6 months after the HIV infection, causing false results through HIV self-diagnostic test. Moreover, individuals are freely tested for HIV in government hospitals or NGOs which is a possible restraint associated with HIV self-diagnostic test market as HIV self-diagnostic test are expensive in nature. Additionally, bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are not detected by HIV self-diagnostic test.

The market of HIV self-diagnostic testing is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of HIV infection worldwide. Globally, only in Iceland and Slovenia, the use of HIV self-diagnostic test is considered explicitly illegal. Growth and development of awareness camps and private-public partnerships for the research and development activities for easy and fast diagnosis of diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure are also some of the factors driving the growth of the HIV self-diagnostic test treatment market. Moreover, active involvement international government bodies and organisations and to promote the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of HIV is also responsible to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, unavailability of diagnostic apparatus in the underdeveloped countries, unfeasible financial condition and lack of awareness can be the factor to hamper the growth of global HIV self-diagnostic test market.

As a geography conditions, the HIV self-diagnostic testing market is segmented into: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America have the major share in the HIV self-diagnostic testing market as the region has high healthcare expenditure. North and Latin America, Western Europe and Africa has policy allowing authorized use, sale and distribution of HIV self-diagnostic testing market. Asia Pacific is a growing market as the region are adopting the products and rapidly changing regulatory and policy environment in countries allowing the use of HIV self-diagnostic tests. MEA has also show the major acceptation for the HIV self-diagnostic testing market products due to high involvement of government and non-government bodies in encouraging HIV diagnosis products. The increased players and distribution channel in Africa, increase the product availability and presence of most population of HIV positive individuals in the region.

Some players in HIV self-diagnostic testing market are autotest VIH, bioLytical Laboratories, BioSure UK, OraSure Technologies, Inc., atomo diagnostics, Biosynex, NEXUS Laboratories, Nectar Lifesciences Limited etc.