Sales Revenue of Skin Perfusion Pressure Testing Devices Market to Soar in the Near Future Owing to Growing Consumer Adoption

Blood flow to the skin is recognized as one of the important factors in assessment of wound healing potential. Over the past few years, skin perfusion pressure testing has emerged as an accurate technique to evaluate the blood flow to impaired tissue. Skin perfusion pressure testing devices are non-invasive vascular testing devices that are used to measure blood flow velocity and determine segmental blood pressures, such as ankle brachial index (ABI). Skin perfusion pressure is a pressure required for restoration of microcirculatory blood flow in the skin. The skin perfusion pressure devices are used in diagnosis of peripheral arterial diseases such as critical limb ischemia, and to determine wound healing potential, optimum amputation level etc. Typically, 20% of critical limb ischemia patients develop tissue loss or unresolved pain, 30% of patients develop risk of amputation within a first year of diagnosis, and ~25% die within a year. Skin perfusion pressure testing can be used to avoid these complications by examining microcirculatory system. The chronic lower extremity wound leave huge clinical and financial burden on the patients and skin perfusion pressure testing devices offer best possible prediction of wound healing success to such patients, and also provide objective input to guide treatment options. Lower extremity wounds are common in patients with diabetes and early assessment of diabetic foot ulcers could prevent the possibility of amputation. The market for skin perfusion pressure testing devices has seen quick growth in last few years, because skin perfusion pressure testing is now-a-days used irreplaceably for toe pressure measurement.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25234

The global market for skin perfusion pressure testing devices is primarily driven by growing penetration of these devices in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers in the matured markets of U.S and Europe. The skin perfusion pressure testing is usually recommended to diabetic patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD), growing prevalence of which is the other major factor driving demand for skin perfusion pressure testing devices in these markets. For instance, in the U.S. there are approximately 16 Mn diabetic patients and 15% of them eventually develop foot ulcers leading to limb amputation. Advantages of skin perfusion pressure testing over conventional techniques to major blood flow under the skin are making skin perfusion pressure testing devices a choice of devices in hospital settings to major blood flow. For instance, unlike toe pressure or ankle brachial index, skin perfusion pressure testing can be used to perform measurement on limbs that have had prior amputation. However, the skin perfusion pressure testing devices require skilled and trained resources to handle in order to obtain accurate and reproducible results. The lack of such trained resources in developing countries may limit the use of skin perfusion pressure testing devices in such markets.

The global skin perfusion pressure testing devices market is segmented on the basis of product type/technique, mode, end user, and geography:

Segmentation by product type/technology Laser Doppler Skin Perfusion Pressure Testing Devices Photoplethysmography Skin Perfusion Pressure Testing Devices Ultrasound Skin Perfusion Pressure Testing Devices

Segmentation by Mode Portable Devices Cart-based Devices

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic centers Specialty Clinics



Globally, laser Doppler skin perfusion pressure testing devices product type segment is expected to experience highest demand, as it is the latest and better technology on the market. Technological advancements in skin perfusion pressure testing devices is an important factor fueling the growth of global skin perfusion pressure testing devices market. For instance, launch of laser Doppler skin perfusion pressure testing devices have widen the adoption of these devices in hospitals and specialty clinics, because they provide accurate and reproducible results over other techniques such as ultrasound skin perfusion pressure testing devices. Some of the popular brands of skin perfusion pressure testing devices are moorVMS-VASC, PeriFlux System 5000, SensiLase PAD-IQ, FALCON product line etc. among others.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/25234

Geographically, global skin perfusion pressure testing devices market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global market for skin perfusion pressure testing devices due to the availability of advanced technologies. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global skin perfusion pressure testing devices market due to growing prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases. Asia Pacific skin perfusion pressure testing devices market is expected to witness delayed growth due to late introduction of these devices in Asian markets.

Some of the players identified in the global skin perfusion pressure testing devices market are Vasamed Incorporated, Moor Instruments, Perimed AB, CorVascular Diagnostics, LLC, ELCAT, Promed Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co., ltd., Viasonix, Biomedix (Collaborative Care Diagnostics, LLC), Koven Technology, Inc., Newman Medical etc. among others. The global market for skin perfusion pressure testing devices is moderately fragmented with high number of regional and domestic players operating in it.