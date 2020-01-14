Satellite M2M and IoT Network 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

Description:-

With the advent and implementation of LPWAN technologies, M2M Connectivity now offer a range of hardware to support high-speed, high-throughput applications and provide solutions for the M2M/IoT specific sub-branches of LTE.

Scope of the Report:

The global Satellite M2M and IoT Network market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Satellite M2M and IoT Network.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Satellite M2M and IoT Network market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Satellite M2M and IoT Network market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

OHB

Thales Group

Eutelsat

Globalstar

ORBCOMM

Inmarsat

Intelsat

Vodafone

Helios Wire

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

L-Band

Ku-Band and Ka-Band

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Military

Aviation

Natural Resources

Heavy Industries

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Satellite M2M and IoT Network

1.2 Classification of Satellite M2M and IoT Network by Types

1.2.1 Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 L-Band

1.2.4 Ku-Band and Ka-Band

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Transportation and Logistics

1.3.3 Government and Military

1.3.4 Aviation

1.3.5 Natural Resources

1.3.6 Heavy Industries

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Satellite M2M and IoT Network Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Satellite M2M and IoT Network Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Satellite M2M and IoT Network Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Satellite M2M and IoT Network Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Satellite M2M and IoT Network Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Satellite M2M and IoT Network (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 OHB

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Satellite M2M and IoT Network Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 OHB Satellite M2M and IoT Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Thales Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Satellite M2M and IoT Network Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Thales Group Satellite M2M and IoT Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Eutelsat

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Satellite M2M and IoT Network Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Eutelsat Satellite M2M and IoT Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Globalstar

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Satellite M2M and IoT Network Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Globalstar Satellite M2M and IoT Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ORBCOMM

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Satellite M2M and IoT Network Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ORBCOMM Satellite M2M and IoT Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Inmarsat

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Satellite M2M and IoT Network Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Inmarsat Satellite M2M and IoT Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Intelsat

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Satellite M2M and IoT Network Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Intelsat Satellite M2M and IoT Network Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

