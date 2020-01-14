STATISTICAL NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Statistical Natural Language Processing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Statistical Natural Language Processing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3M (U.S.)

Apple Incorporation (U.S.)

Dolbey Systems (U.S.)

Google (U.S.)

HPE (U.S.)

IBM Incorporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

NetBase Solutions (U.S.)

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

Verint Systems (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Research and Education

High Tech and Electronics

Media and Entertainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

