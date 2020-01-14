SYNTHETIC FIBRE ROPE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SALES, SUPPLY, CONSUMPTION, DEMAND, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025
Synthetic Fibre Rope Market 2018
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Synthetic Fibre Rope Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Synthetic Fibre Rope Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global Synthetic Fibre Rope market status and forecast, categorizes the global Synthetic Fibre Rope market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Arboriculture
Cortland Limited
Wireco Worldgroup Inc
Samson Rope Technologies Inc
Southern Ropes
English Braids Ltd
Marlow Ropes Ltd
Teufelberger Holding AG
Bridon International Ltd
Yale Cordage Inc
Lanex A.S
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Polypropylene
Polyester
Polyamide Fiber
Polyethylene
Specialty Fibers
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Marine & Fishing
Sports and Leisure
Oil & Gas
Construction
Cranes
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Stakeholders
Synthetic Fibre Rope Manufacturers
Synthetic Fibre Rope Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Synthetic Fibre Rope Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Research Report 2018
1 Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic Fibre Rope
1.2 Synthetic Fibre Rope Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Polypropylene
1.2.3 Polyester
1.2.5 Polyamide Fiber
1.2.6 Polyethylene
Specialty Fibers
1.3 Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Segment by Application
1.3.1 Synthetic Fibre Rope Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Marine & Fishing
1.3.3 Sports and Leisure
1.3.4 Oil & Gas
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Cranes
1.4 Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Synthetic Fibre Rope (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
….
7 Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Arboriculture
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Synthetic Fibre Rope Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Arboriculture Synthetic Fibre Rope Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Cortland Limited
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Synthetic Fibre Rope Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Cortland Limited Synthetic Fibre Rope Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Wireco Worldgroup Inc
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Synthetic Fibre Rope Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Wireco Worldgroup Inc Synthetic Fibre Rope Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Samson Rope Technologies Inc
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Synthetic Fibre Rope Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Samson Rope Technologies Inc Synthetic Fibre Rope Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Southern Ropes
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Synthetic Fibre Rope Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Southern Ropes Synthetic Fibre Rope Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 English Braids Ltd
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Synthetic Fibre Rope Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 English Braids Ltd Synthetic Fibre Rope Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Marlow Ropes Ltd
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Synthetic Fibre Rope Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Marlow Ropes Ltd Synthetic Fibre Rope Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Teufelberger Holding AG
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Synthetic Fibre Rope Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Teufelberger Holding AG Synthetic Fibre Rope Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Bridon International Ltd
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Synthetic Fibre Rope Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Bridon International Ltd Synthetic Fibre Rope Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Yale Cordage Inc
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Synthetic Fibre Rope Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Yale Cordage Inc Synthetic Fibre Rope Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued….
