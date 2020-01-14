Toilet Care Market major companies Unilever, Ecover, Henkel AG & Co KGaA in Home Care

Toilet care products are used in cleaning of toilet in home, hotels and commercial buildings. Various toilet care products are toilet care powder, toilet care gel, toilet care freshener, toilet care liquid, toilet care bar, toilet care foam, toilet cleaning brush, toilet paper, toilet wipes, in-cistern devices, ITBs and toilet cleaning system. Due to the nature of toilet care products, which combat germs and bacteria, sales of toilet care products is strongly driven by the consumer preference for disposable and hassle-free products. This trend is also supported by housewives who wanted to shorten their cleaning time, so that they had more free time to do other things.

Growing consumer awareness towards cleanness results in to switching from traditional abrasives including phenyls and acids to branded toilet care products in mainly rural areas. Sales including toilet liquids, continued to receive a boost due to the growing awareness promoted by promotional campaigns such as Harpic challenge. Rising investment over various advertisements of toilet products and various promotional events boost the consumer awareness especially in rural area, further helps in penetration of toilet care products. This helps in market growth of global toilet care products.

Sale of toilet care products are benefited from increased segmentation through specialist products in innovation particularly in-cistern products device and other value added factors such as fragrance. The demand of toilet care products is also growing with the growing number of hotels and restaurants.

Asia Pacific is one of the prominent markets for toilet care. With the growth in number of domestic and institutional buildings, the demand of toilet care products are also on the rise. Consumers in Indian and China are increasingly opting toilet care products that not only clean their toilets efficiently, but also provide disinfection and keep their toilet bacteria-free. Toilet care market is driven by the strong influence of leading international brands such as Reckitt Benckiser, S. C. Johnson & Son and Unilever in which consumers place a great amount of trust. Due to large population base in India and China, this nation becomes one of the most lucrative investment destinations for the toilet care market. Rising economy and growing household income are some of the key reason which further triggers the market growth of toilet care in Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growing market for toilet care during forecasted period. Various product innovation such as multi fragrance, easy to use and less maintenance cost are some of the key issue which further helps to boost the toilet care market in North America and European region. The global toilet care market is expected to grow in a double digit growth rate during forecasted period 2014- 2020.

Some of the major companies operating in global toilet care market are Jeyes Group Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, McBride plc, S. C. Johnson & Son, Unilever, Ecover, Henkel AG & Co KGaA in Home Care, Procter & Gamble, Werner & Mertz GmbH, Clorox Co, SC Johnson & Son Inc, Dainihon Jochugiku Co Ltd, Kao Corp, Dabur India Ltd and Henkel

