Trimethylopropane (TMP) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Trimethylopropane (TMP) Market

Trimethylopropane (TMP), is an organic compound which contains three hydroxyl functional groups. It is a white crystal in its solid state and when melted it is a transparent liquid. TMP is a hygroscopic compound and should be stored carefully in order to avoid moisture absorption. This compound is readily soluble in water, alcohol and in acetone. It is a very stable compound and does not cause any specific danger to the environment. TMP is usually manufactured in the form of semi transparent white flake and when melted forms a transparent melted liquid.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

LANXESS

Mitsubishi

Chang Chun Group

Stepan Company

Cangzhou Dahua

Hubei Yihua Group

F.A.R. Fabbrica Adesivi Resine

TMP finds its use in industrial, professional and consumer application. It is mainly used in adhesives, sealant, coatings, inks, lubricants, greases, metal working fluid, polishes, wax-blends, polymers and plastics, surface treatment of pigments among others. TMP is also used in saturated polyesters for coil coatings, alkyds for paints, acrylic acid esters for curing, polyurethanes for paint coatings and in elastomers, and esters for synthetic lubrication. Out of these TMP is mostly used in the alkyl resin plant, polyutherane coatings and printing ink. This compound is used as a building block in the polymer industry. it is also used as a base lubricant for motor oils. TMP does not have cause any harmful effects either to consumers or to the environment. It is very less toxic to aquatic life.

The global trimethylopropane industry is a rapidly growing industry and will continue growing at a fast pace due to high disposable income of consumers in developing countries, continuous rise in the automotive industry and the rapid rise in construction activity especially in countries like India and China. The demand for TMP is high in the U.S., Germany, Japan and China. In the U.S. the demand for this product is high and is foreseen to continue rising over the next few years. In European countries, the demand is comparatively low but will grow at a comparatively fast pace due to the growth in the automotive industry. Asia Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth over the next few years due to increasing number of industries. China is growing at a very fast rate in terms of construction, plasticizers and the polymer industry and hence the demand for TMP is expected to grow over the near future.

Global Trimethylopropane (TMP) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Trimethylopropane (TMP).

This report researches the worldwide Trimethylopropane (TMP) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Trimethylopropane (TMP) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

