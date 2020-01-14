WASTEWATER & WATER TREATMENT EQUIPMENT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market 2018

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment market status and forecast, categorizes the global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Buckman Laboratories International

Best Water Technology (Bwt) Ag

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Culligan International Company

Danaher Corporation

Degremont Sas

Doosan Heavy Industries & Co. Ltd

Ebara Corporation

Ecolab Inc

Accepta Ltd

Aquatech International Corporation

Ashland Inc

Ide Technologies Ltd

Ion Exchange (India) Limited

Kemira

Palintest Ltd

Pentair International Sarl

The Dow Chemical Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Va Tech Wabag Ltd

Veolia Environnement Sa

Xylem Inc

Ge Water & Process Technologies

Hitachi Plant Technologies Ltd

Hyflux Ltd

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Media Filtration Equipment

Membrane Filtration Equipment

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Municipal Applications

Industrial Applications

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers

Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Research Report 2018

1 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment

1.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Media Filtration Equipment

1.2.3 Membrane Filtration Equipment

1.3 Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Municipal Applications

1.3.3 Industrial Applications

1.4 Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

….

7 Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Buckman Laboratories International

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Buckman Laboratories International Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Best Water Technology (Bwt) Ag

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Best Water Technology (Bwt) Ag Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Culligan International Company

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Culligan International Company Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Danaher Corporation

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Danaher Corporation Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Degremont Sas

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Degremont Sas Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Doosan Heavy Industries & Co. Ltd

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Doosan Heavy Industries & Co. Ltd Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Ebara Corporation

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Ebara Corporation Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Ecolab Inc

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Ecolab Inc Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Accepta Ltd

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Accepta Ltd Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued….

