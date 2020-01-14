WASTEWATER & WATER TREATMENT EQUIPMENT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025
Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market 2018
This report provides in depth study of “Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment market status and forecast, categorizes the global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Buckman Laboratories International
Best Water Technology (Bwt) Ag
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Culligan International Company
Danaher Corporation
Degremont Sas
Doosan Heavy Industries & Co. Ltd
Ebara Corporation
Ecolab Inc
Accepta Ltd
Aquatech International Corporation
Ashland Inc
Ide Technologies Ltd
Ion Exchange (India) Limited
Kemira
Palintest Ltd
Pentair International Sarl
The Dow Chemical Company
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Va Tech Wabag Ltd
Veolia Environnement Sa
Xylem Inc
Ge Water & Process Technologies
Hitachi Plant Technologies Ltd
Hyflux Ltd
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Media Filtration Equipment
Membrane Filtration Equipment
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Municipal Applications
Industrial Applications
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Stakeholders
Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers
Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Research Report 2018
1 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment
1.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Media Filtration Equipment
1.2.3 Membrane Filtration Equipment
1.3 Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Municipal Applications
1.3.3 Industrial Applications
1.4 Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
….
7 Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Buckman Laboratories International
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Buckman Laboratories International Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Best Water Technology (Bwt) Ag
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Best Water Technology (Bwt) Ag Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Culligan International Company
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Culligan International Company Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Danaher Corporation
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Danaher Corporation Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Degremont Sas
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Degremont Sas Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Doosan Heavy Industries & Co. Ltd
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Doosan Heavy Industries & Co. Ltd Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Ebara Corporation
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Ebara Corporation Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Ecolab Inc
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Ecolab Inc Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Accepta Ltd
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Accepta Ltd Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
