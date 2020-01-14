Worldwide Cat Allergy Market Analysis, Trends, Overview, Size, Share 2019 | Top Key Players – Glaxo, SmithKline, Bristol Meyers Squibb, Aventis Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacia Upjohn, Merck
Summary:
Introduction
Cat is considered as beloved pet and a common source of allergens. Cat allergens are allergic to human and are generally found in cat saliva and are identified as glycoproteins. Most common allergen (glycoprotein) secreted by cat includes Fel d 1 (secreted by sebaceous gland) and Fel d 4 (secreted from cat saliva). Most common symptoms of allergic reaction to cat includes watering eyes, sneezing, chapped lips, wheezing, chest tightening, nasal congestion and itching. National Institute of Health stated that people with chronic respiratory disease (asthma, COPD, CFTR) are at a high risk for developing cat allergy. Cat allergies can be diagnosed by skin-prick tests, blood tests and patient s medical history.
North America and Europe was observed to be the largest cat allergy treatment market due to high prevalence rate of cat allergy reported in these regions.Moreover, technological improvement in diagnostic test and strong demand of diagnostic test would also account for the market growth in these regions. In addition, favorable initiatives taken by federal government also accounted for cat allergy treatment market growth in North American and European region.
In 2018, the global Cat Allergy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cat Allergy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Glaxo SmithKline
Bristol Meyers Squibb
Aventis Pharmaceuticals
Pharmacia Upjohn
Merck
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Antihistamine
Decongestants Medication
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cat Allergy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cat Allergy development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cat Allergy are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
