Aircraft Leasing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Aircraft Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

Aircraft leasing is a technique where the airline companies procure the aircraft on lease from leasing airlines companies and other aircraft operators. Over the last few years, several airlines companies have switched to aircraft leasing for their operations to reduce the financial burden and to increase the number of aircrafts. Owing to this, the market for aircraft lessor have grown significantly. Aircraft leasing is mainly of two type: wet leasing and dry leasing. However, wet leasing aircraft are procure for shorter period of time, whereas, dry leasing is used for longer leasing period. The major buyers of the aircraft leasing are the big airlines, financial investors and others. However, these buyers mainly go for the OEMs or from the leasing companies.

The aircraft leasing industry is one of the most recognized industries in Ireland over the past 4 decades. In the recent years, the leasing activities on aircraft has been increased from 2% in 1980 to more than 50% in 2017. This has shown that there is a complete dominance of Irish leasing company over the global market.

In 2017, the global Aircraft Leasing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AerCap

Air Lease Corporation

BOC Aviation

GECAS

BBAM

CIT Commercial Air

Aviation Capital Group

Boeing Capital Corporation

SAAB Aircraft Leasing

International Lease Finance Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dry Leasing

Wet Leasing

Market segment by Application, split into

Wide Body

Narrow Body

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aircraft Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aircraft Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aircraft Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Dry Leasing

1.4.3 Wet Leasing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aircraft Leasing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Wide Body

1.5.3 Narrow Body

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Aircraft Leasing Market Size

2.2 Aircraft Leasing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Aircraft Leasing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Aircraft Leasing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Aircraft Leasing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Aircraft Leasing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Aircraft Leasing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Aircraft Leasing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Aircraft Leasing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Aircraft Leasing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Aircraft Leasing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Aircraft Leasing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Aircraft Leasing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Aircraft Leasing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Aircraft Leasing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Aircraft Leasing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Aircraft Leasing Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Aircraft Leasing Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Aircraft Leasing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Aircraft Leasing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Aircraft Leasing Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AerCap

12.1.1 AerCap Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Aircraft Leasing Introduction

12.1.4 AerCap Revenue in Aircraft Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 AerCap Recent Development

12.2 Air Lease Corporation

12.2.1 Air Lease Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Aircraft Leasing Introduction

12.2.4 Air Lease Corporation Revenue in Aircraft Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Air Lease Corporation Recent Development

12.3 BOC Aviation

12.3.1 BOC Aviation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Aircraft Leasing Introduction

12.3.4 BOC Aviation Revenue in Aircraft Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 BOC Aviation Recent Development

12.4 GECAS

12.4.1 GECAS Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Aircraft Leasing Introduction

12.4.4 GECAS Revenue in Aircraft Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 GECAS Recent Development

12.5 BBAM

12.5.1 BBAM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Aircraft Leasing Introduction

12.5.4 BBAM Revenue in Aircraft Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 BBAM Recent Development

12.6 CIT Commercial Air

12.6.1 CIT Commercial Air Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Aircraft Leasing Introduction

12.6.4 CIT Commercial Air Revenue in Aircraft Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 CIT Commercial Air Recent Development

12.7 Aviation Capital Group

12.7.1 Aviation Capital Group Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Aircraft Leasing Introduction

12.7.4 Aviation Capital Group Revenue in Aircraft Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Aviation Capital Group Recent Development

12.8 Boeing Capital Corporation

12.8.1 Boeing Capital Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Aircraft Leasing Introduction

12.8.4 Boeing Capital Corporation Revenue in Aircraft Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Boeing Capital Corporation Recent Development

12.9 SAAB Aircraft Leasing

12.9.1 SAAB Aircraft Leasing Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Aircraft Leasing Introduction

12.9.4 SAAB Aircraft Leasing Revenue in Aircraft Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 SAAB Aircraft Leasing Recent Development

12.10 International Lease Finance Corporation

12.10.1 International Lease Finance Corporation Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Aircraft Leasing Introduction

12.10.4 International Lease Finance Corporation Revenue in Aircraft Leasing Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 International Lease Finance Corporation Recent Development

