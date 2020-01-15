Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Manufacture Size, Opportunities, developments and Future Forecasts to 2024

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market.

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners market size will grow from USD 4.33 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.1 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 2.6%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

Replacement of turpentine by mineral spirits, high growth in the paints & coatings industry, and growing penetration of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners in the Asia-Pacific region are the factors projected to drive the growth of the market in the near future. The booming construction industry and the economies in the Middle East region are some of the untapped opportunities for the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners industry.

Companies which are Transforming Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market are:-

Exxonmobil Chemical, SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Gotham Industries, Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Company, Recochem Inc., Haltermann Carless, W.M. Barr & Company Inc., Noco Energy Corporation, Ganga Rasayanie (P) Ltd, Pure Chemicals Co., Heritage Crystal Clean, Solvchem Inc., RB Products, Inc., Safra Co. Ltd., Phillips 66,

By Type

Varnish Makers & Paints Naphtha, Mineral Spirits, Hexane, Heptane, Others

By Application

Adhesives, Aerosols, Rubber & Polymer, Printing Inks, Others

Regions Covered in Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market are:-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

