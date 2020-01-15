Ammonium Phosphate Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Ammonium phosphate is the salt of ammonium and phosphate. It is a highly unstable compound with the formula (NH4)3PO4. Because of its instability, it is elusive and of no commercial value. A related “double salt”, (NH4)3PO4.(NH4)2HPO4 is also recognized but is too unstable for practical use. Both triammonium salts evolve ammonia. In contrast to the fragile nature of the triammonium salts, diammonium phosphate (NH4)2HPO4 is a valuable material, mainly as a fertilizer. Also of value is monoammonium salt (NH4)H2PO4 which is also valued as a fertilizer.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3652786-global-ammonium-phosphate-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Ammonium Phosphate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Ammonium Phosphate in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lanxess AG

Solvay S.A.

CF Industries Holdings

Ma’aden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company

OCP SA

Prayon SA

Yidu Xingfa Chemicals Company Limited

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company

Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG

Yuntianhua Group Company Limited

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group,

Wengfu Group

Vale S.A.

OJSC

EuroChem MCC

Innophos Holdings

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

Yara International ASA

United Phosphorus Limited Potash Corp.

Israel Chemicals (ICL)

China accounted for the largest regional share for ammonium phosphate followed by India and Brazil. China was also the largest producer, accounting for over 50% of the global market in 2014. However, the government of India’s decision to lower fertilizer subsidy is expected to decline demand. As a result, fertilizer prices have increased, which is expected to hamper market growth.

North America demand is expected to increase on account of improved reforms by the government on the use of fertilizers in crops. However, growing demand for organic products in the region is expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, stringent regulations against the use of chemical fertilizers are expected to negatively impact market growth in Europe. As a result, the demand is expected to decline over the forecast period.

Global Ammonium Phosphate market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ammonium Phosphate.

This report researches the worldwide Ammonium Phosphate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Ammonium Phosphate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Ammonium Phosphate Breakdown Data by Type

Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Ammonium Phosphate Breakdown Data by Application

Metal Finishing Chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Detergent & Soaps

Ammonium Phosphate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Ammonium Phosphate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Ammonium Phosphate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Ammonium Phosphate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Ammonium Phosphate Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ammonium Phosphate Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ammonium Phosphate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

1.4.3 Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ammonium Phosphate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Metal Finishing Chemicals

1.5.3 Water Treatment Chemicals

1.5.4 Food & Beverage

1.5.5 Detergent & Soaps

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Lanxess AG

8.1.1 Lanxess AG Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ammonium Phosphate

8.1.4 Ammonium Phosphate Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Solvay S.A.

8.2.1 Solvay S.A. Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ammonium Phosphate

8.2.4 Ammonium Phosphate Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 CF Industries Holdings

8.3.1 CF Industries Holdings Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ammonium Phosphate

8.3.4 Ammonium Phosphate Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Ma’aden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company

8.4.1 Ma’aden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ammonium Phosphate

8.4.4 Ammonium Phosphate Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 OCP SA

8.5.1 OCP SA Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ammonium Phosphate

8.5.4 Ammonium Phosphate Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Prayon SA

8.6.1 Prayon SA Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ammonium Phosphate

8.6.4 Ammonium Phosphate Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Yidu Xingfa Chemicals Company Limited

8.7.1 Yidu Xingfa Chemicals Company Limited Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ammonium Phosphate

8.7.4 Ammonium Phosphate Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Jordan Phosphate Mines Company

8.8.1 Jordan Phosphate Mines Company Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ammonium Phosphate

8.8.4 Ammonium Phosphate Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG

8.9.1 Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ammonium Phosphate

8.9.4 Ammonium Phosphate Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Yuntianhua Group Company Limited

8.10.1 Yuntianhua Group Company Limited Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ammonium Phosphate

8.10.4 Ammonium Phosphate Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group,

8.12 Wengfu Group

8.13 Vale S.A.

8.14 OJSC

8.15 EuroChem MCC

8.16 Innophos Holdings

8.17 Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

8.18 Yara International ASA

8.19 United Phosphorus Limited Potash Corp.

8.20 Israel Chemicals (ICL)

Continued…..

Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3652786-global-ammonium-phosphate-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)