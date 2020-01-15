Aquaponics Market Market Opportunities, Leading Players, Survey, Status and Trend Report by 2026
Aquaponics Market market reports provides a comprehensive overview of the global market size and share.
Aquaponics Market Industry Overview:
Aquaponics is the integration of aquaculture and hydroponics in a reciprocally beneficial water-based system. This arrangement encompasses the growth of a variety of fishes such as goldfish, carp, crappie, tilapia, brim, koi, and bass, as well as plants such as chives and lettuce. The waste from fish litters that turn into nitrates and ammonia are harmful to the fish but are beneficial for plant growth as they help in supplementing essential required nutrients. This creates an extremely maintainable natural system as natural food is available to aquaculture and plants for growth and productivity.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
MFG
NFT
DWC
Others
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Family
Academic
Commercial
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Nelson and Pade
Aquaponic Source
Backyard Aquaponics
Aquaponics USA
PentairAES
Gothic Arch Greenhouses
Stuppy
ECF Farm Systems
Urban Farmers
PFAS
EcoGro
Aquaponic Lynx
Aquaponics Place
Endless Food Systems
Aonefarm
Japan Aquaponics
Evo Farm
Water Farmers
