ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE COURSES IN BFSI SECTOR 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 37.78% AND FORECAST TO 2021
AI is defined as a computer technology that performs tasks, which previously required human intelligence and manual support. At present, working professionals are availing AI certifications for advances in their career and to effectively contribute to business trends. By learning and developing AI skills, they can take a strategic and thoughtful approach to their career development. On doing so they get to understand AI concepts, and can easily identify and eliminate errors with the use of algorithms and processes.
The analysts forecast the global artificial intelligence courses in BFSI sector to grow at a CAGR of 37.78% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global artificial intelligence courses in BFSI sector for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the AI certification courses segment in prominent geographies, which include North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
• ROW
The report, Global Artificial Intelligence Courses In BFSI Sector 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute
• EDUCBA
• IBM
• futuretext
Other prominent vendors
• Ivy Data Science
• CFTE
• Infosys
• Byte Academy
Market driver
• Increasing use of AI technology for cost reduction and quality research
Market challenge
• Challenges related to patenting and protecting data
Market trend
• Emerging cybersecurity professional training
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Global corporate training market
PART 05: Market outline
• AI courses market: Overview
PART 06: Market landscape
PART 07: Market overview
• Global AI courses in BFSI sector
• Five forces analysis
PART 08: Market segmentation by learning method
• Global AI courses in BFSI sector by learning method segmentation
• Global AI courses in BFSI sector by blended learning
• Global AI courses in BFSI sector by online learning
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• Global AI courses in BFSI sector by geographical segmentation
• AI courses in BFSI sector in North America
• AI courses in BFSI sector in Europe
• AI courses in BFSI sector in APAC
• AI courses in BFSI sector in ROW
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Emerging cybersecurity professional training
• Increase in adoption of self-paced and mobile learning
• Rising use of Big Data
• Rising partnerships with fintech-supporting organizations
• Curated learning
PART 13: Vendor Landscape
• Competitive scenario
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
..…..Continued
