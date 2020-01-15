AUTOMATED BORDER CONTROL SOLUTION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Automated Border Control Solution market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Automated Border Control Solution market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Vision-Box
Sita
Secunet Security Networks
OT-Morpho
Gemalto
NEC Corporation
Indra Sistemas
Accenture
Gunnebo
Cross Match Technologies
Arjo Systems
IER SAS
Cognitec Systems
Securiport
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ABC E-gate
ABC Kiosk
Market segment by Application, Automated Border Control Solution can be split into
Airport
Land port
Seaport
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Automated Border Control Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Automated Border Control Solution
1.1 Automated Border Control Solution Market Overview
1.1.1 Automated Border Control Solution Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Automated Border Control Solution Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Automated Border Control Solution Market by Type
1.3.1 ABC E-gate
1.3.2 ABC Kiosk
1.4 Automated Border Control Solution Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Airport
1.4.2 Land port
1.4.3 Seaport
2 Global Automated Border Control Solution Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Automated Border Control Solution Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Vision-Box
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Automated Border Control Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Sita
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Automated Border Control Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Secunet Security Networks
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Automated Border Control Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 OT-Morpho
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Automated Border Control Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Gemalto
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Automated Border Control Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 NEC Corporation
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Automated Border Control Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Indra Sistemas
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Automated Border Control Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Accenture
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Automated Border Control Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Gunnebo
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Automated Border Control Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Cross Match Technologies
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Automated Border Control Solution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Arjo Systems
3.12 IER SAS
3.13 Cognitec Systems
3.14 Securiport
4 Global Automated Border Control Solution Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Automated Border Control Solution Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Automated Border Control Solution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Automated Border Control Solution in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Automated Border Control Solution
5 United States Automated Border Control Solution Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Automated Border Control Solution Development Status and Outlook
7 China Automated Border Control Solution Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Automated Border Control Solution Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Automated Border Control Solution Development Status and Outlook
10 India Automated Border Control Solution Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Automated Border Control Solution Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Automated Border Control Solution Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Automated Border Control Solution Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Automated Border Control Solution Market Dynamics
12.1 Automated Border Control Solution Market Opportunities
12.2 Automated Border Control Solution Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Automated Border Control Solution Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Automated Border Control Solution Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
