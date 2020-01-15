Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market 2019 Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2024

Description:-

Automotive engineering service providers offer engineering solutions to different elements along the entire automotive industry value chain.

Scope of the Report:

The global Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Pailton Engineering Ltd.

Contechs

Onward Technologies

Capgemini

HARMAN International

ITC Infotech India

HFS Research

AES Co., Ltd

EDS Technologies

AKKA

Continental AG

Redeem Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Designing

Fabricating

Testing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP)

1.2 Classification of Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) by Types

1.2.1 Global Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Designing

1.2.4 Fabricating

1.2.5 Testing

1.3 Global Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Pailton Engineering Ltd.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Pailton Engineering Ltd. Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Contechs

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Contechs Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Onward Technologies

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Onward Technologies Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Capgemini

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Capgemini Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 HARMAN International

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 HARMAN International Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 ITC Infotech India

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 ITC Infotech India Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 HFS Research

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 HFS Research Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

