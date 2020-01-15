Automotive Lubricants Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Automotive Lubricants Market 2019

Automotive lubricant is a substance introduced to reduce friction between moving surfaces. It may also have the function of transporting foreign particles. The property of reducing friction is known as lubricity (or slipperiness).

Automotive lubricant as its name implies have to perform in different types of vehicles both petrol and diesel under a variety of operating conditions. Modern vehicles are fuel efficient and comfortable with high levels of performance. They are required to meet stringent emission norms. Quality requirement of such lubricants are established by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and are specified in its classification system.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Lubricants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer with the region characterized by high passenger car sales and a rapidly developing aftermarket.

The worldwide market for Automotive Lubricants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shell

ExxonMobil

BP

TOTAL

Chevron

FUCHS

Valvoline

Idemitsu Kosan

LUKOIL

JX Group

SK Lubricants

ConocoPhillips

Hyundai Oilbank

Sinopec

CNPC

DongHao

LOPAL

Copton

LURODA

Jiangsu Gaoke

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gasoline Lubricants

Diesel fuel Lubricants

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Cars

LCVs/HCVs

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Lubricants Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Gasoline Lubricants

1.2.2 Diesel fuel Lubricants

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger Cars

1.3.2 LCVs/HCVs

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

