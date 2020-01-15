Beverage Emulsion Market Is Expected To Rise At A CAGR Of 2.2% From 2018 To 2026

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a new research report on the beverage emulsion market titled “Beverage Emulsion Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026.” Beverage emulsions are a well-known class of foodstuff. They comprise a continuous aqueous phase, in which a discontinuous oil phase is dispersed in microscopic droplet form. The raw material that is largely used in this known as acacia gum is banned across the globe. But as it is the core material, it is in high demand in the production of beverage emulsions.

Acacia gum, commonly called gum arabic, are natural vegetable colloids obtained as exudations from the trunk and branches of leguminous plants of the Acacia family. There are several hundred species of Acacia, only a few of which are able to produce gum, and these are mainly concentrated in the sub-desert region of Africa – the Sahel. The main producing countries are Sudan that produces around 75% – 85% of the world’s supply, Mali, Senegal, Mauritania, and Nigeria. Lesser quality gums are produced in Morocco, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Somalia. Acacia senegal is the main species, and has been used occasionally as a reference for pharmacopoeias and different regulatory standards, although the related species of Acacia are being increasingly sold in the market. Gum acacia is unique in nature; it is produced by trees only when they are in an unhealthy condition. This is the core reason behind its ban.

In this run, the players operating in the market are looking out for different methods to market beverage emulsions. For instance, in 2017, Givaudan SA acquired Vika B.V., which offers natural dairy products along with meat and plant-based extracts to food and beverage industries. This acquisition helps the company expand its product portfolio and develop new taste solutions. It is also expected to accelerate the company’s position in the global market. The other companies operating in the market are Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, and International Flavours & Fragrances.

According to the report, the global beverage emulsions market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2018 to 2026. The market is projected to increase to a valuation of US$ 864.1 Mn by the end of 2026.

Cost Effectiveness of Beverage Emulsions to Prove Beneficial for Market Growth

The introduction of innovative beverage emulsions in the market that are supporting beverage producers to enhance profits by minimizing costs with the usage of these ingredients is gaining fascination globally among various beverage ingredient suppliers. For example, a new starch emulsion was introduced by Ingredion in the year 2012, which could deliver four times the emulsifying power of traditional beverage emulsions, allowing manufacturers to lower production and distribution costs. A few of the emulsions can even produce clear beverages without the usage of any weighting agents and also lower the sedimentation in beverages, thereby offering consumers high quality beverages with better taste and clean-label ingredients.

Health Related Concerns to Restrict Progress of the Market

According to the UK Food Standard Agency (FSA), a study was carried out by the University of Southampton to determine the effect of certain artificial colors and benzoate on hyperactivity in children. Subsequent to this study, the European Parliament adopted new labeling regulations for foods containing any of these food colors; and added that these food products must be labeled with the words “may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.” The health related concerns around beverage emulsions may hamper market revenue growth to a certain extent.