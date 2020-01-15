Buckwheat Market Is Projected To Expand At A Value CAGR Of 4.1% During The Period Of Forecast

Understanding several aspects of the global buckwheat market, Persistence Market Research presents a well-structured analysis of various trends, opportunities, challenges, restraints and growth drivers influencing the global market in its latest insightful research publication titled “Buckwheat Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2027).” The exhaustive research study on buckwheat market also includes competitive assessment which can be used to achieve strategic advantage over the competition in the long run. A detailed market segmentation helps evaluate the value and volume projections of all segments for a period of 10 years from 2017 to 2027.

Several Aspects to Influence the Growth of the Global Market

Several innovations in food have raised the consumption of buckwheat. Owing to its multifunctional properties, it is used in making health food items, such as porridge and nutrition bars. Moreover, buckwheat is a good source of proteins and is used in different preparations depending on the taste and local culture. The growing consumer preference healthy food and organic food is expected to fuel the use of buckwheat in the coming years. The demand for organic food is increasing substantially at a global level. Growing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of organic food is expected to drive the consumption of organic buckwheat. Not only proteins but buckwheat is also rich in fibers. Moreover, buckwheat is gluten free. This aspect is driving its consumption among the health conscious population on a large scale. Also, the new trend of clean labelling is expected to influence the global market in a positive manner in the coming years.

However there are few factors that are hindering the growth of the global buckwheat market. Unwanted side effects on consumption of buckwheat flour among certain individuals and poor backward integrated supply chain network are expected to pose challenges to the growth of the global market.

Global Buckwheat Market: Segmentation Snapshot

The global buckwheat market is segmented on the basis of nature, form, end use and region.

With respect to nature, the global buckwheat market is led by the conventional segment. This segment is estimated to reach a high market valuation by 2027 end and is expected to dominate the global market. Moreover, it is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 4.1% during the period of forecast. However, the organic segment is expected to run at a relatively high pace in the coming years.

By form, the groats segment is the largest and was valued at about US$ 522 Mn in 2017, closely followed by the flour segment. However, the flour segment is expected to showcase high lucrativeness and is expected to rise at a relatively high value CAGR during the forecast period.

By end use, buckwheat is expected to witness increased demand from the food and beverage sector, especially in snacks and bakery products. The food and beverage segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR of 4.4% during the assessment period.

Among the regional markets, Eastern Europe is the largest and most lucrative. However, Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is highly opportunistic for the growth for the global market. The buckwheat market in MEA is projected to grow at a stellar 7.7% value CAGR over the forecast period.

According to Persistence Market Research, the global market for buckwheat is expected to reflect moderate pace in the years to follow. Analyzing several factors, the market study states that the global buckwheat market is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 4.2% during the period of assessment. In 2017, the global buckwheat market stood at about US$ 1,100 Mn and is anticipated to reach an estimation of over US$ 1,800 Mn by the end of the year of assessment.

Various Tier Players Involved in the Production of Buckwheat Striving to Gain a Foothold in the Global Market

Manufacturers of buckwheat are looking out for more productive, effective, and long-term relationships with buyers for buckwheat groats and flours. Buckwheat is widely used as an ingredient in other industries, globally, majorly in the food and beverage industry. Also, they are developing clear and clean labelled packaging for buckwheat products with a view to spread awareness about its nutritional and health benefits. The global buckwheat market covers a detailed study on various key players involved in the market. Key companies such as The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Galinta Ir Partneriai Uab, Archer-Daniels Midland Co., Homestead Organics Ltd., Skvyrskyi grain processing factory Ltd., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Hodgson Mill Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., The Birkett Mills, Resurs LLC, Montana Milling Inc., Bio-Oz. Buckwheat Enterprises Pty Ltd., Doves Farm Foods Ltd., Ceres Organics Limited and Windmill Organics Ltd., are profiled in this research report.