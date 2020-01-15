Calcium Chloride Market by Major Players, Size, Segmentation, Market Dynamics & Forecast 2024

Calcium Chloride market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Calcium Chloride Market.

Calcium Chloride market size will grow from USD XX Million in 2017 to USD XX Million by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

The global calcium chloride market is progressing on the back of several applications of calcium chloride. Extensive demand of calcium chloride for de-icing applications in cold countries is providing a fillip to this market. Calcium chloride with rock salt reduces the need for frequent application of salt thereby saving as much as 40% salt. Calcium chloride is also extensively used as a dust suppressant in dust control applications and as a concrete accelerator in cement industry because of its favorable chemical properties. However, availability of inexpensive production techniques leading to overproduction of low-grade calcium chloride is a deterrent to the growth of this market. Corrosive character of calcium chloride that has been detected to be more than water makes it unsuitable for several applications. This is hampering the growth of calcium chloride market.

Companies which are Transforming Calcium Chloride Market are:-

BJ Services Company , Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Zirax Limited , Aditya Birla Chemicals , Sulaksh Chemicals , The Dow Chemical Company , Nedmag, Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd. , Gujarat Alkalies , Sameer Chemicals , Auro Chemical , Occidental Chemical Corporation , Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd, Solvay S.A. , TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. , TETRA Chemicals , Tiger Calcium , Ward Chemical, Inc. , Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd.

Regions Covered in Calcium Chloride Market are:-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

