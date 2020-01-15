Chocolate -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Chocolate Industry

Description

Chocolate is a type of food made from roasted or ground cacao seeds which can be consumed in the form of blocks, paste or as an ingredient or flouring agent in other foods. It is typically a sweet food, but may be mildly or very bitter depending on the variety being consumed. Rich in carbohydrates, fats and vegetable proteins, chocolate is considered as a high energy food. Based on taste, it can be classified as dark chocolate, milk chocolate or white chocolate, and based on the difference in its composition; it can be classified as real chocolate or compound chocolate.

The entire market can be broadly segmented into market for cocoa production and confectionary which includes the market for chocolate. Consumption of chocolate worldwide is influenced greatly by demand patterns across different regions that are in turn affected by macro-economic factors like global GDP, global youth population, and wealth. Some of the recent trends in the global markets are in line with the global cocoa shortfall, thus changing consumption patterns and preferences. However, an alteration in chocolate compositions, necessitated by this shortage, has ensured sustained demand. Rising cocoa prices and nutritional concerns may still pose a challenge to this market.

The report “Global Chocolate Market” analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the U.S, the U.K, China and Switzerland. Major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are discussed in detail in the report. The four major players of the industry, Nestle, Lindt & Sprungli, Hershey and Barry Callebaut have been profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.

Future trend in the global chocolate market has been forecasted by combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities. Regression models have been created by employing various significant variables that have an impact on the market. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables, and tests.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Chocolate Types

1.2.1 Based on Taste

1.2.2 Based on Composition

1.3 Production Process

1.3.1 Preparing Cacao

1.3.2 Processing Chocolate

1.4 Usage

1.5 Market Segmentation

1.5.1 Confectionary

1.5.2 Industrial Chocolate

2. Global Market

2.1 Global Cocoa Market

2.1.1 Global Cocoa Production Volume

2.1.2 Global Cocoa Production Volume by Region

2.1.3 Global Cocoa Grinding Volume

2.1.4 Global Cocoa Grinding Volume by Region

2.1.5 Cocoa Grinding Market Volume Growth

2.1.6 Global Cocoa Consumption by Product Category

2.1.7 Global Cocoa Processing by Countries

2.2 Global Confectionary Market

2.2.1 Global Confectionary Market by Value

2.2.2 Global Confectionary Market by Product Segments

2.2.3 Global Confectionary Market by Region

2.3 Global Chocolate Market

2.3.1 Global Chocolate Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Chocolate Market by Volume

2.3.3 Global Chocolate Market Volume by Countries

2.3.4 Global Industrial Chocolate Market by Volume

2.3.5 Global Industrial Chocolate Volume Growth by Application

3. Regional Markets

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. Chocolate Market by Value

3.2 The U.K.

3.2.1 The U.K. Chocolate Market by Value

3.3 China

3.3.1 China’s Chocolate Market by Value

3.4 Switzerland

3.4.1 Switzerland Chocolate Market by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Significant Growth in Emerging Markets

4.1.2 Online Sales Boost Growth

4.1.3 Increasing HNWI Wealth

4.1.4 Rising Youth Population

4.1.5 Rising Global GDP

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Regional Variation in Preference for Chocolates

4.2.2 Numerous Mergers and Acquisitions Deals

4.2.3 Per Capita Chocolate Consumption

4.2.4 Changing Consumption Patterns

4.2.5 Changing Chocolate Composition

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Rising Cocoa Prices

4.3.2 Nutritional Concerns

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Confectionary Market

5.1.1 Global Confectionary Market by Top Brands

5.2 Global Chocolate Market

5.2.1 Global Chocolate Market by Top Companies

5.2.2 Global Chocolate Market Share by Company

5.2.3 Global Chocolate Market Share by Brands

5.3 Regional Chocolate Markets

5.3.1 European Chocolate Market Share by Company

5.3.2 North American Chocolate Market Share by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Nestle

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Lindt & Sprungli

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Hershey

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Barry Callebaut

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

7. Market Outlook

7.1 Global Chocolate Market Forecast

7.2 Forecast Methodology

7.2.1 Dependent and Independent Variables

7.2.2 Correlation Analysis

7.2.3 Regression Analysis

List of Charts

Chocolate Production Process

Global Cocoa Production by Volume (2009-2015)

Global Cocoa Production by Region (2015)

Global Cocoa Grinding by Volume (2010-2015)

Global Cocoa Grindings by Region (2015E)

Volume Growth of Cocoa Grinding Market (2012-2015)

Global Cocoa Consumption by Product Category (2015)

Top Cocoa Processing Volume by Countries (2015E)

Global Confectionary Market by Value (2009-2015E)

Global Confectionary Market by Segments (2015E)

Global Confectionary Market by Region (2014-2015)

Global Chocolate Market (2009-2015E)

Global Chocolate Market by Volume (2011-2015)

Global Chocolate Market Volume by Top Countries (2019E)

Industrial Chocolate Market by Volume (2014-2019E)

Volume Growth per Application (2015-2020E)

The U.S. Chocolate Market Revenue (2013-2017E)

The U.K. Chocolate Market Revenue (2009-2015E)

China’s Chocolate Market by Value (2009-2015E)

Continued…

