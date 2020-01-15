Commercial Coffee Bean Grinders 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.73% and Forecast to 2021
Commercial coffee bean grinders are used to grind coffee beans to obtain a uniform particle size. Grinding coffee beans before brewing is one of the effective ways to prevent oxidization, which can affect the flavor. Some of the factors that influence the growth of the market are growing consumer preference for specialty coffee and the expansion plans of chain coffeeshops during the forecast period. The expansions of coffeeshop chains during the forecast period will create opportunities for the sales of new units of commercial coffee bean grinders.
The analysts forecast the global commercial coffee bean grinders market to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial coffee bean grinders market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of new units of commercial coffee bean grinders to end-users such as coffeeshops and others.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Commercial Coffee Bean Grinders Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BUNN
• FETCO
• Grindmaster-Cecilware
• MAHLKÖNIG
• Mazzer
Other prominent vendors
• ANFIM
• Baratza
• Compak
• Cunill
• Ditting
• MACAP
• Nuova Simonelli
• Rancilio Group
• Sanremo Coffee Machines
• Wilbur Curtis
Market driver
• Need to ensure consistent grind and maximum flavor extraction
Market driver
Market challenge
• Decrease in coffee production
Market challenge
Market trend
• Growing consumer preference for specialty coffee
Market trend
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Market overview
Global commercial electric burr coffee bean grinders market
Global commercial electric blade coffee bean grinders market
Global commercial manual coffee bean grinders market
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Overview
Global commercial coffee bean grinders market for coffeeshops
Global commercial coffee bean grinders market for others
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Overview
Commercial coffee bean grinders market in Americas
Commercial coffee bean grinders market in EMEA
Commercial coffee bean grinders market in APAC
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
Growing availability of commercial coffee bean grinders with improved features
Growing consumer preference for specialty coffee
Growing preference for commercial coffee bean grinders with short grinding time
PART 12: Vendor landscape
Competitor scenario
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
..…..Continued
