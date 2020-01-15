Commercial Coffee Bean Grinders 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.73% and Forecast to 2021

Commercial coffee bean grinders are used to grind coffee beans to obtain a uniform particle size. Grinding coffee beans before brewing is one of the effective ways to prevent oxidization, which can affect the flavor. Some of the factors that influence the growth of the market are growing consumer preference for specialty coffee and the expansion plans of chain coffeeshops during the forecast period. The expansions of coffeeshop chains during the forecast period will create opportunities for the sales of new units of commercial coffee bean grinders.

The analysts forecast the global commercial coffee bean grinders market to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial coffee bean grinders market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of new units of commercial coffee bean grinders to end-users such as coffeeshops and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Commercial Coffee Bean Grinders Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BUNN

• FETCO

• Grindmaster-Cecilware

• MAHLKÖNIG

• Mazzer

Other prominent vendors

• ANFIM

• Baratza

• Compak

• Cunill

• Ditting

• MACAP

• Nuova Simonelli

• Rancilio Group

• Sanremo Coffee Machines

• Wilbur Curtis

Market driver

• Need to ensure consistent grind and maximum flavor extraction

Market challenge

• Decrease in coffee production

Market trend

• Growing consumer preference for specialty coffee

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

