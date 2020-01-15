Composite Cylinders | Industries | MarketResearchNest.com Global

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Composite Cylinders Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 117 pages with table and figures in it.

The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Composite Cylinder is a high pressure vessel that is made of a composite-polymer material and placed in a plastic body. The technology of manufacturing a modern composite cylinder is a very complex and high-tech process, so its cost is much higher than the cost of a metal analogue.

Scope of the Report:

The global composite cylinders industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America and Europe, such as Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Hexagon Composites, Aburi Composites, Faber Industrie and Worthington Cylinders. At present, Luxfer Gas Cylinder is the world leader, holding 17.76% revenue market share in 2017.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, composite cylinders consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of composite cylinders is estimated to be 10327 K Un

The worldwide market for Composite Cylinders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 690 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019

This report focuses on the Composite Cylinders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Luxfer Gas Cylinder

Hexagon Composites

Sinoma

Aburi Composites

Faber Industrie

Worthington Cylinders

Dragerwerk

Santek

Time Technoplast

Rubis Caribbean

Ullit

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Market Segment by Type, covers

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Gas Carriers and Storage

Transportation

Life Support

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Composite Cylinders market.

Chapter 1, to describe Composite Cylinders Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Composite Cylinders, with sales, revenue, and price of Composite Cylinders, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Composite Cylinders, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Composite Cylinders market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Composite Cylinders sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

