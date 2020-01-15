Cranio Maxillofacial Implants Market Has Transformed Rapidly In Past Few Couple Of Decades

Facial fractures and their occurrences in every part of the world have bolstered the importance of cranio maxillofacial surgeries. Reinstating the natural shape and functional of jaw needs improved, durable and effective fixation of the injured oral, cranial and facial bones. Installing cranio maxillofacial implants continues to gain prominence as a successful and widely-preferred surgical tool. The use of such implants in cranio maxillofacial surgeries is likely to gain traction, strengthening the growth of global cranio maxillofacial implants market. The global market for cranio maxillofacial implants was estimated to be valued at US$ 1,044.7 million in 2014. By registering a projected 6.2% CAGR, the global cranio maxillofacial implants market is slated to attain market value of US$ 1,498.6 million by 2020-end.

Key Market Dynamics

The growth of cranio maxillofacial implants, acutely, is incidental to the number of car accidents reported around the world. Higher occurrences of facial injuries and traumas caused to the mouth due to such accidents will continue to boost the medical use of cranio maxillofacial implants. Facial fractures, emerging techniques for oral and facial surgical procedures, and higher success rate of such surgeries is slated to promote the use of cranio maxillofacial implants throughout the forecast period. Nonetheless, the irregularity in healthcare services among the key regions shall hamper the overall expansion of the global cranio maxillofacial implants market. Active participation of developed countries & regions and their healthcare infrastructures renders the cranio maxillofacial surgeries expensive. While high costs divert patients towards alternative and affordable treatments, the variable insurance policies further complicate the adoption of cranio maxillofacial implants. Lack of insured reimbursement for such medical surgeries lowers their adoption rate in developing countries. Besides, additional treatment expenditure from double jaw surgery also restrain the growth of global cranio maxillofacial impants market.

Segment Analysis

As a product, the cranio maxillofacial implants are segmented into plate & screw fixation systems, distraction systems, Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) replacement devices, flap fixation devices, and bone graft substitutes, among others. Nonresorbables and resorbables are the primary bifurcations upon which the global market for cranio maxillofacial implants can be segmented on the basis of nature of implant. By the composition of implant materials, the global market is classified into calcium ceramics, polymers, metals & alloys, and biological materials. On the basis of the location of cranio maxillofacial implant in the patient’s mouth, the global market is further segmented into internal fixators and external fixators.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global market for cranio maxillofacial implants can be segmented into North America, Asia, Europe and the Rest of the World (RoW). Among these primary regions, North America is anticipated to dominate the market, owing to considerable rise in cranio maxillofacial surgeris in the US. In 2014, North America’s cranio maxillofacial implants market was estimated to be valued at US$ 586.1 million, anticipating a CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$ 839.6 million by the end of 2020. With US being the largest cranio maxillofacial impants market, it is slated to face progressive competition from Southeast Asia, Eastern Mediterranean, and other Asia regions. Considering the surging car accidents in countries such as China and Japan, Asia will be the fastest growing region in the global cranio maxillofacial implants market.

Key Market Players

Leading manufacturers of medical equipment are likely to endorse the use of cranio maxillofacial implants and submit considerable impetus on their improved production. Since the cranio maxillofacial implants could remain in the patient’s face/mouth for the remainder of his/her life, manufacturers are improving the quality of such implants and developing their nontoxicity. Among the key players in the global market, DePuy Synthes, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Company, leads the global cranio maxillofacial implants market, and accounted for nearly 50% market share in 2013. Other key participants in the global cranio maxillofacial implants market include Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and a few more.