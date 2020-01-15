Deep Learning Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Deep Learning Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Deep Learning Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The deep learning market has been segmented on the basis of offerings, applications, end-user industries, and geographies. In terms of offerings, software holds the largest share of the deep learning market. Also, the market for services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The increasing adoption of deep learning software solutions in various applications, such as smartphone assistants, ATMs that read checks, voice and image recognition software on social network, and software that serves up ads on many websites, is driving the growth of machine learning technology in the deep learning market. Most companies that manufacture and develop deep learning systems and related software provide both online and offline support, depending on the application. Several companies provide installation, training, and support pertaining to these systems, along with online assistance and post-maintenance of software and required services.

In 2018, the global Deep Learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 31.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Deep Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Deep Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google

IBM

Intel

Micron Technology

Microsoft

Nvidia

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Sensory Inc.

Skymind

Xilinx

AMD

General Vision

Graphcore

Mellanox Technologies

Huawei Technologies

Fujitsu

Baidu

Mythic

Adapteva, Inc.

Koniku

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3665405-global-deep-learning-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Security

Human Resources

Marketing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Deep Learning Manufacturers

Deep Learning Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Deep Learning Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3665405-global-deep-learning-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Deep Learning Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Deep Learning Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Agriculture

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Security

1.5.8 Human Resources

1.5.9 Marketing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Deep Learning Market Size

2.2 Deep Learning Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Deep Learning Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Deep Learning Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Deep Learning Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Deep Learning Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Deep Learning Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Deep Learning Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Deep Learning Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Deep Learning Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Deep Learning Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

12.1.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Deep Learning Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Revenue in Deep Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recent Development

12.2 Google

12.2.1 Google Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Deep Learning Introduction

12.2.4 Google Revenue in Deep Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Google Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Deep Learning Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Deep Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Intel

12.4.1 Intel Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Deep Learning Introduction

12.4.4 Intel Revenue in Deep Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Intel Recent Development

12.5 Micron Technology

12.5.1 Micron Technology Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Deep Learning Introduction

12.5.4 Micron Technology Revenue in Deep Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Micron Technology Recent Development

12.6 Microsoft

12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Deep Learning Introduction

12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Deep Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.7 Nvidia

12.7.1 Nvidia Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Deep Learning Introduction

12.7.4 Nvidia Revenue in Deep Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Nvidia Recent Development

12.8 Qualcomm

12.8.1 Qualcomm Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Deep Learning Introduction

12.8.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Deep Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

12.9 Samsung Electronics

12.9.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Deep Learning Introduction

12.9.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Deep Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.10 Sensory Inc.

12.10.1 Sensory Inc. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Deep Learning Introduction

12.10.4 Sensory Inc. Revenue in Deep Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Sensory Inc. Recent Development

Continued….

Contact Info:

Name: NORAH TRENT

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: 841 198 5042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3665405-global-deep-learning-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/deep-learning-market-2019-global-analysis-growth-size-share-trends-forecast-to-2025/470903

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 470903