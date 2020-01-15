Defoamers Market Research Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2022

Defoamers market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Defoamers Market.

Defoamers

Defoamers, or antifoaming agents, are chemical additives that reduce and hamper the formation of foam in industrial processes. Defoamers are generally insoluble in the foaming medium and possess surface active properties. They offer low viscosity and spread rapidly on the foamy surface. This is an essential characteristic of defoamers. They have affinity to air-liquid surfaces, where they threaten the foam lamellas. This results in rupture of air bubbles and breakdown of the surface foam.

Americas Styenics LLC, Wacker Chemie AG, Elkem Silicones, DyStar Group, BASF SE, Clariant International AG, Synalloy Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Accepta Ltd, Kemira Oyj, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Momentive Performance Materials Inc, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Innospec, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Elementis plc, Cytec Solvay Group, Emerald Performance Materials, BRB International B.V., PMC Group, Inc., LEVACO Chemicals GmbH, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Siltech Corporation, San Nopco Limited, Magrabar, LLC, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Rudolf GmbH, CHT Group, Nalco Champion (An Ecolab company), Arysta LifeScience Magyarország Kft., Dow Corning Corporation, Archroma Packaging & Paper Specialties, CIMCOOL Fluid Technology, LLC, Banmark Oy, FUCHS, MÜNZING CHEMIE GmbH, BIM Kemi AB, Harcros Chemicals Inc., SIXIN North America, Inc., King Industries, Inc.

Oil-based Defoamers, Water-based Defoamers, Silicone-based Defoamers, Others (including Polymer-based and Powder-based Defoamers), , , , ,

Paper & Pulp, Water Treatment, Paints & Coatings, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Others

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

