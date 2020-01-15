Summary:

Introduction

Global Cognac Market

Cognac is a type of brandy which is produced by double distillation of white wines and by aging. It is a high-end product and depending on the time period taken by the brandy for aging, different varieties are available. The cognac market is projected to grow in regions where consumers are exploring more luxury alcoholic beverages. Consumer demand for more delicate, flavored and refined brandy is expected to fuel the growth of the cognac market in the forecast period. As compared to its competitor whiskey, cognac offers a more fruitful flavor, which is a unique driver, fuelling the growth of the cognac market.

The cognac market is currently experiencing a revival in the world. After declining sales in the past decade, the cognac market is suddenly witnessing growth in some regions of the world. Cognac is popular amongst consumers as a traditional cocktail ingredient. It is also known that unlike other alcoholic beverages, cognac does not promote a headache. These are distinguishing factors of cognac and likely to boost the growth of the cognac market. The VS cognac makes up the highest share in the cognac market. The trend observed with cognac is that nowadays it is consumed with food or as a cocktail mix. The Cognac Summit, an organization which was formed as a result of collaboration between Bureau National Inter professionel du Cognac (BNIC) and international bartenders, is a macroeconomic factor which has contributed to the revival of the cognac market. Many other macroeconomic factors like the ban on drinking and gift-giving have also influenced the ups and downs of the cognac market. Recently, many key players had announced that the consumer demand for cognac has outstripped their production capacities, which is a clear indicator of the growth of cognac market. The U.S. and Chinese markets are the largest contributors to the growth of the cognac market. Growth in personal consumption of alcoholic beverages in regions like China is also expected to boost the growth of the overall cognac market.

The global Cognac market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cognac market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cognac in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cognac in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cognac market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cognac market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cognac market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cognac market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cognac companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cognac submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cognac are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cognac market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

