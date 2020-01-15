DRIED FOOD FOR TREKKING MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Dried Food for Trekking market status and forecast, categorizes the global Dried Food for Trekking market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Dried food for trekking market is used by trekkers and people who go on camping. The dehydrated meal is designed to provide the energy to the trekkers and campaigners. The companies that manufacture dried food for trekkers, pay a special attention to the energy content of the food. With growing work-life stress and growing preference for adventure sports among consumers has increased demand for dehydrated backpacking food.
The global Dried Food for Trekking market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Katadyn Group
Adventure Food B.V. Netherlands
Kraft Foods
Nestle S.A
Probar LLC
Costco Wholesale Corporation
OFD Foods, LLC (Mountain House)
Whole Foods Market IP
Trader Joe’
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Meat, Fish and Poultry
Pasta
Bakery items
Dry fruits and nuts
Soups and purees
Desserts
Gluten free and lactose free
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Dried Food for Trekking sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Dried Food for Trekking manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Dried Food for Trekking Market Research Report 2018
1 Dried Food for Trekking Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dried Food for Trekking
1.2 Dried Food for Trekking Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Dried Food for Trekking Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Dried Food for Trekking Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Meat, Fish and Poultry
1.2.4 Pasta
1.2.5 Bakery items
1.2.6 Dry fruits and nuts
1.2.7 Soups and purees
1.2.8 Desserts
1.2.9 Gluten free and lactose free
1.2.10 Others
1.3 Global Dried Food for Trekking Segment by Application
1.3.1 Dried Food for Trekking Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Breakfast
1.3.3 Lunch
1.3.4 Dinner
1.4 Global Dried Food for Trekking Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Dried Food for Trekking Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Dried Food for Trekking (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Dried Food for Trekking Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Dried Food for Trekking Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Dried Food for Trekking Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Dried Food for Trekking Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Dried Food for Trekking Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Dried Food for Trekking Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Dried Food for Trekking Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Dried Food for Trekking Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Dried Food for Trekking Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Dried Food for Trekking Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Dried Food for Trekking Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Dried Food for Trekking Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Dried Food for Trekking Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
3.1 Global Dried Food for Trekking Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.2 Global Dried Food for Trekking Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.3 Global Dried Food for Trekking Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.4 Global Dried Food for Trekking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.5 North America Dried Food for Trekking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.6 Europe Dried Food for Trekking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.7 China Dried Food for Trekking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.8 Japan Dried Food for Trekking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.9 Southeast Asia Dried Food for Trekking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.10 India Dried Food for Trekking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4 Global Dried Food for Trekking Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Dried Food for Trekking Consumption by Region (2013-2018)
4.2 North America Dried Food for Trekking Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.3 Europe Dried Food for Trekking Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.4 China Dried Food for Trekking Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.5 Japan Dried Food for Trekking Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.6 Southeast Asia Dried Food for Trekking Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.7 India Dried Food for Trekking Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
5 Global Dried Food for Trekking Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Dried Food for Trekking Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
5.2 Global Dried Food for Trekking Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
5.3 Global Dried Food for Trekking Price by Type (2013-2018)
5.4 Global Dried Food for Trekking Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)
6 Global Dried Food for Trekking Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Dried Food for Trekking Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
6.2 Global Dried Food for Trekking Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
……Continued
