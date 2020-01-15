DRONE TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION SECTOR 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 14.61% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Drone, more commonly also known as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) refers to devices that are miniature versions of aircraft systems. These devices can be operated without human intervention within the aircraft system. Drones with fixed wings are similar to aircraft. They are simple in structure and are more efficient than the drones with rotary wings. The former proves benefits such as higher speed and long flight duration.

The analysts forecast the global drone technology market in education sector to grow at a CAGR of 14.61% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global drone technology market in education sector for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Drone Technology Market in Education Sector 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• DJI

• Draganfly

• Extreme Fliers

• Parrot

Other prominent vendors

• 3DR

• Action Drone

• Pix4D

• Skycatch

• Skyward – A Verizon Company

• Syma

Market driver

• Incorporation of thermal imaging in drones to improve learning in dark

Market challenge

• Challenges in terms of safety aspects

Market trend

• Surge in volume from emerging countries

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Global drone technology market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global drone technology market in education sector 2016-2021

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global drone technology market in education sector by application

• Global drone technology market in education sector by learning

• Global drone technology market in education sector by security surveillance

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global drone technology market in education sector by end-user

• Global drone technology market in education sector by K-12 sector

• Global drone technology market in education sector by higher education sector

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global drone technology market in education sector by geographical segmentation

• Drone technology market in education sector in North America

• Drone technology market in education sector in APAC

• Drone technology market in education sector in Europe

• Drone technology market in education sector in ROW

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Vendors’ rising focus on consumer drones segment

• Surge in volume from emerging countries

• Sales strategy (multi-distribution channel)

• Need for experimental learning

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Competitive benchmarking

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued

