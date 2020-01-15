E-learning Packaged Content 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.94% and Forecast to 2021

E-learning refers to learning facilitated with the help of electronic media through online courses and other related materials. These materials are prepared as per the standard curriculum as well as the requirements of end-users and is called packaged content. It is either available through the payment of fees or can be accessed through subscriptions. E-learning is widely adopted by educational institutions, especially for higher education. In the Corporate, Skilled Training, and Vocational Trainings sectors, packaged content is used for providing generic functional and process-related trainings.

The analysts forecast the Global E-learning Packaged Content market to grow at a CAGR of 8.94 percent over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global E-learning Packaged Content market during the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report takes into account the revenue generated by vendors through the sales of e-learning packaged content products and services for a fee or subscription. While calculating revenue generated in the market, the following formats of content delivery were considered:

• Textual

• Graphical

• Video

• Audio

• Simulation

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/38502-global-e-learning-packaged-content-market-2015-2019

The market has been segmented into the following based on end-users:

• K-12

• Post-secondary

• Corporate Training

• Others

Key Regions

• Americas

• Asia

• Europe

• MEA

Key Vendors

• Educomp Solutions

• NIIT

• Pearson

• Skillsoft

Other Prominent Vendors

• Allen Interactions

• Aptara

• Articulate

• Desire2Learn

• GP Strategies

• N2N Services

• Saba Software

• Tata Interactive Systems

Market Driver

• Increased Adoption of Blended Learning

Market Challenge

• Lack of Proper IT Infrastructure

Market Trend

• Emergence of Mobile Learning

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/38502-global-e-learning-packaged-content-market-2015-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Product Delivery Format

07.1 Global E-learning Packaged Content Market Segmentation by Product Delivery Format

07.2 Global Textual E-learning Packaged Content Market

07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.3 Global Graphical E-learning Packaged Content Market

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.4 Global Video E-learning Packaged Content Market

07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.5 Global Audio E-learning Packaged Content Market

07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.6 Global Simulation E-learning Packaged Content Market

07.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

08. Market Segmentation by End-users

08.1 Global E-learning Packaged Content Market Segmentation by End-users

08.2 Global K-12 E-learning Packaged Content Market

08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.3 Global Post-secondary E-learning Packaged Content Market

08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.4 Global Corporate Training E-learning Packaged Content Market

08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.5 Global E-learning Packaged Content Market by Others

08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

09. Geographical Segmentation

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

..…..Continued