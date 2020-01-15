EDUCATIONAL TOY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Educational Toy Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Educational Toy Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
An educational toy is a toy that helps a child learn something good, something that will help in the future. It plays an important role in the development of children in as much as it gives opportunity for children to play with one another. It also helps them to have public exposure.
The global Educational Toy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Educational Toy market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Educational Toy in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Educational Toy in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Educational Toy market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Educational Toy market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
LEGO
Mattel
Hasbro
Bandai
TAKARA TOMY
Gigotoys
MGA Entertainment
Melissa & Doug
Simba-Dickie Group
Giochi Preziosi
PLAYMOBIL
Ravensburger
Vtech
Leapfrog
Spin Master
MindWare
Safari
BanBao
Qunxing
Goldlok Toys
Market size by Product
Activity toys
Games and Puzzles
Construction Toys
Dolls and Accessories
Outdoor and Sports Toys
Other Type
Market size by End User
Infant/Preschool Toys
Age 6-8
Age Between 9-11
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Educational Toy Manufacturers
Educational Toy Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Educational Toy Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Educational Toy Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Educational Toy Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Activity toys
1.4.3 Games and Puzzles
1.4.4 Construction Toys
1.4.5 Dolls and Accessories
1.4.6 Outdoor and Sports Toys
1.4.7 Other Type
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Educational Toy Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Infant/Preschool Toys
1.5.3 Age 6-8
1.5.4 Age Between 9-11
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Educational Toy Market Size
2.1.1 Global Educational Toy Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Educational Toy Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Educational Toy Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Educational Toy Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Educational Toy Revenue by Regions
…..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 LEGO
11.1.1 LEGO Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 LEGO Educational Toy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 LEGO Educational Toy Products Offered
11.1.5 LEGO Recent Development
11.2 Mattel
11.2.1 Mattel Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Mattel Educational Toy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Mattel Educational Toy Products Offered
11.2.5 Mattel Recent Development
11.3 Hasbro
11.3.1 Hasbro Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Hasbro Educational Toy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Hasbro Educational Toy Products Offered
11.3.5 Hasbro Recent Development
11.4 Bandai
11.4.1 Bandai Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Bandai Educational Toy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Bandai Educational Toy Products Offered
11.4.5 Bandai Recent Development
11.5 TAKARA TOMY
11.5.1 TAKARA TOMY Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 TAKARA TOMY Educational Toy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 TAKARA TOMY Educational Toy Products Offered
11.5.5 TAKARA TOMY Recent Development
11.6 Gigotoys
11.6.1 Gigotoys Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Gigotoys Educational Toy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Gigotoys Educational Toy Products Offered
11.6.5 Gigotoys Recent Development
11.7 MGA Entertainment
11.7.1 MGA Entertainment Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 MGA Entertainment Educational Toy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 MGA Entertainment Educational Toy Products Offered
11.7.5 MGA Entertainment Recent Development
11.8 Melissa & Doug
11.8.1 Melissa & Doug Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Melissa & Doug Educational Toy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Melissa & Doug Educational Toy Products Offered
11.8.5 Melissa & Doug Recent Development
11.9 Simba-Dickie Group
11.9.1 Simba-Dickie Group Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Simba-Dickie Group Educational Toy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Simba-Dickie Group Educational Toy Products Offered
11.9.5 Simba-Dickie Group Recent Development
11.10 Giochi Preziosi
11.10.1 Giochi Preziosi Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Giochi Preziosi Educational Toy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Giochi Preziosi Educational Toy Products Offered
11.10.5 Giochi Preziosi Recent Development
Continued….
