English Language Learning | Industries | MarketResearchNest.com Global

This comprehensive English Language Learning Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

An English language learner (often capitalized as English Language Learner or abbreviated to ELL) is a person who is learning the English language in addition to his or her native language.

Scope of the Report:

The English Language Learning market is relatively fragmented, though there are several big players in the world. The key players are like Vipkid, New Oriental, Berlitz Languages, Pearson ELT, iTutorGroup etc. The big players are from United States and China.

The global English Language Learning market is valued at 9990 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 22000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of English Language Learning.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the English Language Learning market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the English Language Learning market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Berlitz Languages

Pearson ELT

Sanako Corporation

Inlingua

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

McGraw-Hill Education

Rosetta Stone

Transparent Language

Voxy

EF Corporate Solutions

New Oriental

Vipkid

Wall Street English

Meten

TutorABC

51talk

WEBi

Global Education

New Channel International

Market Segment by Type, covers

Digital

Through Books

In Person Courses

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

For Kids and Teens

For Adults

For Businesses

For Educational and Tests

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

