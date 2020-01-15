Fitness Equipment Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Fitness Equipment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Fitness means good health, especially good physical condition from proper exercising and good nutrition. Personal fitness training has become a common practice today and is attracting large number people. The high pressure lifestyle and stress related to it has forced people to maintain a healthy and fit body. Fitness equipment is any device used to enhance the strength or conditioning effects of that exercise by providing either fixed or adjustable amounts of resistance. The commonly used fitness equipment includes treadmills, stationary bicycles and weight lifting machines such as free weights and benches.

Fitness equipments can be divided in to various categories depending upon the end users, types of exercises and the retail segments. By end users, it can be divided into two broad categories namely domestic and institutional. By exercise type, it can be divided into three categories; cardiovascular, strength and others.

The global fitness equipment market is set to experience favorable growth driven by several factors including increase in fitness club members, escalating elderly population, surging global obese population, increasing GDP per capita and rising global middle class population. Growth of the overall market will be supported by increased participation of people in sports, leading to ongoing opening of new health and fitness clubs, increasing demand for fitness equipments and sports goods. However, growth of the market will be hindered by cyclicality and changing consumer behavior.

The report “Global Fitness Equipment Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020)” analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the European and North American markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Nautilus Inc., Amer, Brunswick and Technogym are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global fitness equipment market along with the study of the regional markets.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Fitness Equipment

1.2 Categories of Fitness Equipment

1.2.1 By End Users

1.2.2 By Exercise

1.2.3 By Retail Segments

2. Global Fitness Market

2.1 Global Fitness Market by Value

2.2 Global Fitness Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Fitness Market by Region

3. Global Fitness Equipment Market

3.1 Global Fitness Equipment Market by Value

3.2 Global Fitness Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Fitness Equipment Market by End Users

3.4 Global Fitness Equipment Market Forecast by End Users

3.5 Global Fitness Equipment Market by Region

3.6 Global Fitness Equipment Market Forecast by Region

4. Regional Fitness Equipment Markets

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 European Fitness Equipment Market By Value

4.1.2 European Fitness Equipment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 European Fitness Equipment Market by End Users

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North American Fitness Equipment Market by Value

4.2.2 North American Fitness Equipment Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Market by Value

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Trends & Developments

5.1.1 Increased Corporate Focus on Fitness

5.1.2 Focus on Health with Fun & Relaxation

5.1.3 Opportunity from Omni Channels

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.2.1 Increase in Fitness Club Members

5.2.2 Escalating Elderly Population

5.2.3 Surging Global Obese Population

5.2.4 Rising GDP Per Capita

5.2.5 Rising Middle Class Population Globally

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Exposure to Cyclicality

5.3.2 Changing Consumer Behavior

6. Competition

6.1 Global Fitness Equipment Market

6.1.1 Comparison by Revenue

6.1.2 Comparison by Product Offerings

6.1.3 Comparison by Price Segments

6.1.4 Commercial Fitness Equipment Market Share

6.2 Regional Fitness Equipment Market

6.2.1 European Fitness Equipment Market by Company

6.2.2 ROW Fitness Equipment Market by Company

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Brunswick Corporation

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Overview

7.2 Amer Sports

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 TechnoGym

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Nautilus Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Fitness Equipment by End Users

Fitness Equipment by Exercise

Fitness Equipment by Retail Lines

Global Fitness Market by Value (2015)

Global Fitness Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

Global Fitness Market by Region (2015)

Global Fitness Equipment Market by Value (2011-2015)

Global Fitness Equipment Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

Global Fitness Equipment Market by End Users (2011-2015)

Global Fitness Equipment Market Forecast by End Consumer (2016-2020)

Global Fitness Equipment Market by Region (2015)

Global Fitness Equipment Market Forecast by Region (2020)

