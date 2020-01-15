FoodService Packaging Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% by 2025

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a new research report titled “FoodService Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025.” The report states that food service packaging is expected to witness an increment in it demand owing to the growing number of fast food chains across the globe and the inclination of consumers towards quick food services. An upsurge in the overall consumption of products across the globe has factored the price hikes on packaged goods. Diversity in demand for packaging solutions comes to play a key role for classifying the products on the basis of their function in protecting the goods and their appearance-enhancing attributes. The global packaging industry remains at the cusp of miscellany with a wide range of packaging formats congregated across multiple applications. Owing to this, the global food service packaging market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% over the course of the forecast period.

Concern over Hygiene and Consumer Convenience to be Core Driving Factors Influencing Market Growth

Consumers across the globe are gradually concerned about the hygiene related to the packaging of their food and are opting for food products that are convenient to carry. A large chunk of foodservice disposables are a one-time use and recyclable. As these products are mainly made of plastic and foam, they help reduce food contamination and also maintain food hygiene. Furthermore, these are most cost effective as compared to non-disposable foodservice products. The aforementioned properties are boosting the adoption of foodservice disposables by food service operators. Disposable foodservice products are lightweight and can hold both hot and cold beverages and food, which is further expected to fuel market growth.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22354

Asia Pacific to Surge Ahead of all Regions

Owing to the growing number of food chains in the region, the demand for food service packaging is also expected to rise at a substantial rate. The growth of the market in the region can also be attributed to the growing disposable income of people in the region and also their inclination towards fast food services. The sedentary and hectic lifestyle of people in the region has also impacted their eating habits, thus impelling them to order food online or order a takeaway from restaurants. As a result, the demand for food service packaging has risen substantially and is expected to stay the same in the coming years.

Companies Look Forward to Product Quality Enhancement

The companies operating in the market are focusing on product differentiation and quality enhancement in order to retain their consumer base. The run to make the products attractive and hygienic is impelling manufacturers to invest in structured R&D initiatives. Some of the companies operating in the global foodservice packaging market are Dart Container Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Anchor Packaging Inc., D&W Fine Pack LLC, Gold Plast SpA, Berry Global Group Inc., and DOpla S.p.A.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/22354