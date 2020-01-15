Functional Sugar Market Size and Share

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Functional Sugar Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 138 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Functional Sugar Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

This report studies the functional sugar, functional sugar refers to oligosaccharide, Inulin and Sugar Alcohols.

Scope of the Report:

Oligosaccharide and Sugar Alcohols are the main types of Functional Sugar. Oligosaccharide is a carbohydrate polymers comprise three to ten monosaccharides, or, simple sugars. They were linked together mostly by O-glycosidic bond through condensation reaction between an anomeric carbon of a monosaccharide and the other. In 2017, Oligosaccharide holds 34.37% market share while Sugar Alcohols holds about 42%.

The major applications of inulin are food and beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, etc. Food and beverage is expected to remain the largest application segment over the forecast period owing to gaining importance of functional ingredients for improving gut health function and reducing sugar level. The markets of dietary supplements, pharmaceutical are also in fast growing due to growing attention to healthcare.

The worldwide market for Functional Sugar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 2870 million US$ in 2024, from 2410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Functional Sugar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Type, covers

Oligosaccharide

Inulin

Sugar Alcohols

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food and Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

