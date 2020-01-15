Geotechnical Engineering Market 2019 Global Growth, Opportunities And Industry Analysis Forecast To 2025
Geotechnical engineering is the branch of civil engineering concerned with the engineering behavior of earth materials. Geotechnical engineering is important in civil engineering, but also has applications in military, mining, petroleum and other engineering disciplines that are concerned with construction occurring on the surface or within the ground. Geotechnical engineering uses principles of soil mechanics and rock mechanics to investigate subsurface conditions and materials; determine the relevant physical/mechanical and chemical properties of these materials; evaluate stability of natural slopes and man-made soil deposits; assess risks posed by site conditions; design earthworks and structure foundations; and monitor site conditions, earthwork and foundation construction.
The key players covered in this study
Bechtel Group
Fluor Corp
KBR
Jacobs Engineering Group
AECOM
CB&I
CH2M HILL
The Turner Corp
AMEC
Kiewit Corp
Black & Veatch
Parsons Corporation
Parsons Brinckerhoff
Tetra Tech
PCL Construction Enterprises
HDR Inc
MWH Global
Arcadis
Skanska USA
The Whiting-Turner Contracting
Balfour Beatty
The Walsh Group
Tutor Perini
Clark Construction Group
Gilbane Building
Structure Tone
Mortenson Construction
McCarthy Holdings
DPR Construction
JE Dunn Construction Group
In 2018, the global Geotechnical Engineering market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Geotechnical Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Geotechnical Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Underground City Space Engineering
Slope and Excavation Engineering
Ground and Foundation Engineering
Market segment by Application, split into
Municipal Engineering
Hydraulic Engineering
Bridge and Tunnel Engineering
Mining Engineering
Marine Engineering
National Defense Engineering
Building Construction
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Geotechnical Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Geotechnical Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
