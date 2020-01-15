Glazing Analysis Market: 2018 Global Opportunities, Share, Key Players, Size,Competitive Analysis And Regional Forecast To 2024
About Glazing Industry
Glazing market size will grow from USD 2.06 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.43 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 17.46%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.
The increasing demand for lightweight materials and growing market for automotive sunroofs have fueled the growth of the global automotive polycarbonate glazing market.Sidelites are estimated to be the fastest-growing application market for polycarbonate glazing. Owing to their lightweight nature and ability to be molded into complex shapes, polycarbonate sidelites are gaining momentum in the automotive glazing market. Passenger cars are estimated to constitute the largest vehicle segment for polycarbonate glazing, due to the increasing adoption of sunroofs and panoramic roofs in mid-segment to premium cars. Sun control glazing is expected to be the largest advanced polycarbonate glazing application market. The market for advanced applications such as head-up displays and large windscreens is dependent on regulations permitting the use of polycarbonate in these applications.
Companies which are Transforming Glazing Market are:-
Covestro AG , Saudi Basic Industries Corp , Webasto SE , Freeglass GmbH & Co. Kg , Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. , Mitsubishi Engineering – Plastics Corporation , Trinseo S.A. , Teijin Limited , CHI MEI Corporation , KRD Sicherheitstechnik GmbH, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
By Advanced Application
Head-Up Display:, Large Windscreen:, Switchable Glazing:, Hydrophobic Glazing:, Sun Control Glazing, , , ,
By Application
Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, Automotive Polycarbonate Sidelite Market , Automotive Polycarbonate Backlite Market , Automotive Polycarbonate Sunroof Market , , , ,
Regions Covered in Glazing Market are :-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
The Glazing Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following points:
- Market Size side-effect Categories
- Market patterns
- Manufacturer Landscape
- Distributor Landscape
- Valuing Analysis
- Top 10 company Analysis
- Product Benchmarking
- Product Developments
- Mergers and Acquisition Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Request Analysis ( By Revenue and Volume )
- Country level Analysis (15+)
- Excerpt of the overall industry Analysis
- Product Chain Analysis
- Production network Analysis
- Current and Future Market Landscape Analysis
- Opportunity Analysis
- Income and Volume Analysis
