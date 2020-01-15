Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market By Key Players – Snapon Diagnostics Customer Service, SPX corporation, Continental AG, Siemens AG, MBL Impex Pvt Ltd., Horiba Inc.

New Research of Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Product Type (diagnostic equipment, diagnostic software), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Players Covered In This Report

DENSO Corporation

ACTIA Group

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

Delphi Technologies

Hickok Inc.

The other players in the market are Snapon Diagnostics Customer Service, SPX corporation, Continental AG, Siemens AG, MBL Impex Pvt Ltd., Horiba Inc., Autel Intelligent Technology Corp Ltd., Ampro Testing Machines, AVL List GmbH, DG Technologies, ETAS GmbH, KPIT Technologies Ltd., SGS SA, and Fluke Corporation, Vogelsang & Benning, Vector Informatik India Pvt. Ltd. In, February, 2014, Magma Ceramics and catalysts merged with Morgan Advanced Materials in a move to create a larger and more effective combined business which will give access to wider technology base and growth prospects.

Competitive Analysis

The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive diagnostic scan tools market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In April 2018, Quartrix launched a new installation feature plug & track, easing the installation and flexibility of tools.

In April 2017 SiriusXM acquired Automatic, the manufacturer of Automatic pro & lite connected to car ports (OBD 2) accessories for USD 10 million, enabling the firm to expand and improve its services.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Market Overview:

By Product Type

Diagnostic Equipment.

Diagnostic Software.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles.

Commercial Vehicles.

By Geography

North America US. Canada, Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



Key questions answered in this report

What will be the market size in 2025 and what will the growth rate? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?

