Global Blood Group Typing Market valued USD 1.95 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. : Top Keyplayers are Immucor, Inc., QUOTIENT, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, DIAGAST, Novacyt Group

Blood group typing is a method to match the blood group. Blood group typing provides, safely donate the blood and receive the transfusion of blood. Blood group typing is performed by a substance Rh factor on the surface of red blood cells .The Global Blood Group Typing Market is expected to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2025, from USD 1.95 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

New Research of “Blood Group Typing Market” Overview By Technique (PCR-Based, Microarray Techniques, Assay-Based Techniques, Massively Parallel Sequencing, Other Techniques), Test Type (Antibody Screening, HLA Typing, ABO Blood Tests, Cross-Matching Tests, Antigen Typing), End Users (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Blood Banks, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) . Blood group typing used in pregnancy, blood transfusion or organ transplant and blood donation.

Growth Analysis:

In March 2013, AXO Science started a new project that was supported by 5 blood genotyping experts in five different countries around the world. This project aims at designing a new blood genotyping high-throughput test format.

The global blood group typing market is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025, from USD 3.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players Covered In This Report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Immucor, Inc.,

Merck KGaA,

Novacyt Group,

Quotient, Ltd,

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc,

Bag Health Care GmbH,

Rapid Labs,

AXO Science,

Agena Bioscience, Inc.,

Day Medical SA,

Atlas Medical Uk,

Biofortuna Ltd. and many more

Competitive Analysis

The global blood group typing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of blood group typing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Blood group typing market report is a comprehensive study on how the Healthcare IT industry is changing because of blood group typing market. There are several systematic information in the report, like what the CAGR values are going to be in the forecast years of 2018-2025, and what the market definition, classifications, applications and market trends mean and how to use them to achieve a greater edge on the key players and brands whose company profiles are included in the report.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of blood donations.

Growing number of road accidents, emergencies, and trauma cases necessitating blood transfusions.

Increasing demand for blood group typing in prenatal testing.

Increasing usage of blood group typing in forensic sciences.

Stringent regulatory standards for blood transfusion

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global blood group typing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the blood group typing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key questions answered in this report

What will be the market size in 2025 and what will the growth rate? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Market Overview:

Based on technique,

Pcr-based and microarray techniques,

Assay-based techniques,

Massively parallel sequencing,

Other techniques

The test type

Antibody screening,

Hla typing,

Abo blood tests,

Cross-matching tests,

Antigen typing

On the basis of end users,

Hospitals,

Clinical laboratories,

Blood banks,

Other end users

Based on geography,

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

