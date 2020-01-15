Global Cellular IoT Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cellular IoT Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Cellular IoT Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cellular IoT Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Cellular IoT market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Qualcomm Incorporated

Sierra Wireless

Gemalto NV

Telit Communications PLC

U–Blox Holding AG

Texas Instruments

ZTE Corporation

Sequans Communication

Mistbase Communication System

Mediatek Inc.

Commsolid GmbH

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/866521-global-cellular-iot-market-research-report-2017

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Cellular IoT in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

2G

3G

4G

LTE–M

NB–LTE–M

NB–IoT

5G

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Agriculture

Envoirnment Monitoring

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

Healthcare

Retail

Smart City

Consumer Electronics

Building Automation

Manufacturing

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/866521-global-cellular-iot-market-research-report-2017

Table of Contents

Global Cellular IoT Market Research Report 2017

1 Cellular IoT Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cellular IoT

1.2 Cellular IoT Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Cellular IoT Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Cellular IoT Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 2G

1.2.4 3G

1.2.5 4G

1.2.6 LTE–M

1.2.7 NB–LTE–M

1.2.8 NB–IoT

1.2.9 5G

1.3 Global Cellular IoT Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cellular IoT Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Envoirnment Monitoring

1.3.4 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.5 Energy

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Smart City

1.3.9 Consumer Electronics

1.3.10 Building Automation

1.3.11 Manufacturing

1.4 Global Cellular IoT Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Cellular IoT Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Cellular IoT (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Cellular IoT Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Cellular IoT Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

….

7 Global Cellular IoT Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Qualcomm Incorporated

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Cellular IoT Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Qualcomm Incorporated Cellular IoT Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Sierra Wireless

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Cellular IoT Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Sierra Wireless Cellular IoT Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Gemalto NV

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Cellular IoT Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Gemalto NV Cellular IoT Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Telit Communications PLC

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Cellular IoT Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Telit Communications PLC Cellular IoT Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 U–Blox Holding AG

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Cellular IoT Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 U–Blox Holding AG Cellular IoT Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Texas Instruments

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Cellular IoT Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Texas Instruments Cellular IoT Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 ZTE Corporation

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Cellular IoT Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 ZTE Corporation Cellular IoT Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Sequans Communication

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Cellular IoT Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Sequans Communication Cellular IoT Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Mistbase Communication System

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Cellular IoT Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Mistbase Communication System Cellular IoT Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Mediatek Inc.

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Cellular IoT Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Mediatek Inc. Cellular IoT Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Commsolid GmbH

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=866521

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)