Global Chlorohydroxypropyltrimethyammonium Chloride (CHPTAC) Market 2018-2025: Top Global Players Fortum, Pal Group, DC Pro Engineering, Qatar District Cooling Company, Danfoss District Energy A/S, and VEOLIA

Global Chlorohydroxypropyltrimethyammonium Chloride (CHPTAC) Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of healthy rate in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Global Chlorohydroxypropyltrimethyammonium Chloride (CHPTAC) Market report embarks with industry overview which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment along with regional analysis, application, market size, and forecast. There have been many developments in the dyeing, printing and finishing arena, and many of those developments are highlighted in published studies. The fundamental purpose of this Global ChloroHydroxyPropylTrimethyAmmonium Chloride (CHPTAC) Market,

Global Chlorohydroxypropyltrimethyammonium Chloride (CHPTAC) Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the Profile Projectors industry.

Major Players: Global ChloroHydroxyPropylTrimethyAmmonium Chloride (CHPTAC) Market

Some of the major players operating in this market

The Dow Chemical Company,

Merck KGaA,

Sachem Inc.

Shandong Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Chemigate,

Dongying Guofeng Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Dongying J&M Chemical Co., Ltd.

Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Skw Quab Chemicals Inc.

Weifang Greatland Paper And Chemicals Co., Ltd.

and among others.

Segmentation: Global ChloroHydroxyPropylTrimethyAmmonium Chloride (CHPTAC) Market

By End User Paper, Textile Water Treatment, oil & Gas, Personal Care, chemical, Nutraceuticals and Others

Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa



Drivers: Global ChloroHydroxyPropylTrimethyAmmonium Chloride (CHPTAC) Market

Growing demand from end-user industries, strong demand in Asia-Pacific is the key driver of the CHPTAC market.

1.-GROWING DEMAND FROM END-USER INDUSTRIES

ChloroHydroxyPropylTrimethyAmmonium Chloride (CHPTAC) is a form of quaternary ammonium salt and used for production of cationic starch. C6H15Cl2NO is the molecular formula for CHPTAC solution. It is used in various applications such as coatings, resins and soaps. Paper, textile, water treatment, oil & gas, personal care, nutraceuticals and chemicals are the end users CHPTAC.

According to Statista report, in personal care segment the revenue amounts to USD 109,670 million in 2018 and is expected to show a CAGR of 9.2% which will result in USD 156,027 million by 2022. In U.S market 47,871 million was generated. Owing to rising demand from end user industries across the globe is anticipated to drive the CHPTAC market over the forecast period.

STRONG DEMAND IN ASIA-PACIFIC IS THE KEY DRIVER OF THE CHPTAC MARKET

Emerging economies such as India and China is expected to drive the market for the paper bundling section, with applications crosswise over enterprises like medicinal services, individual care, homecare, retail, and others. With the concentration presently moving towards eco-accommodating and manageability, paper bundling is relied upon to pick up footing with numerous nations pushing for paper bundling items over plastic bundling, which represents a threat to the earth.

Asia Pacific is the key market by income for the textile chemicals industry. Quickly developing textile industry markets like China, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Malaysia are setting off the interest for textile market.

China has the world’s largest textile industry in terms of overall production and exports. Cotton productivity in China is almost 3 times that of India. According to South China Morning Post, China accounted 43.1% of global clothing exports and is the largest supplier of textile and apparel to India with a share of 44%.

