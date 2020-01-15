Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Industry exceeded 16.76 billion with an estimated CAGR of over 20.0% during 2018 and 2025 JDA Software, IBM, Kinaxis, Oracle, SAP SE, Infor, Inc., The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc.

The research report titled “Global Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market Research Insights, Status, Demand, Key Trends, Industry Analysis & Growth Opportunity 2018-2025” has been included to the comprehensive repository precise by Data Bridge Market Research. The Global Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market accounted for USD 3.32 billion in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This analysis focuses on the different development aspects together with growth statistics expected to steer the “Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market” during the forecast period between 2017 and 2024.

In 2017, Aditya Birla Online Fashion (Abof) ventured with IBM Cloud and Watson for delivering a personalized and convenient shopping experience to their end customers. It will enable the customers with accessibility variety of features, such as using natural language questions and receiving greater personalization and product recommendations.

Targeted Audience:

Large enterprises

Small & medium enterprises

The study objectives of this report are:

· To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

· To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

· To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

· To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

· To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

· To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

Major Companies Covered:

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany),

Oracle Corporation(California, U.S.),

Infor, Inc.(New York, U.S.),

JDA Software Group, Inc. (Arizona, U.S.),

Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (Ontario, Canada),

There are few other Companies are Highjump Inc., Kewill, Inc., Tecsys, Inc., Basware, Coupa Software Inc, Dassault Systèmes, Proactis Holdings Plc., GT Nexus, an Infor company, JAGGAER, Cloudlogix, Inc., and Manhattan Associates Inc., amongst others.

Major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Report Overview:

By Solution (Transportation management, Procurement and sourcing and others), By Service (Support and maintenance and others), By Deployment Type (Public cloud and others), By User Type (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large enterprises), By Industry (Manufacturing and others) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa)

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Surging adoption in transportation management.

Reduced cost of ownership, and augmenting worldwide awareness about the product among various organizations.

Inventory and warehouse management solutions are expected to corner the market.

Compatibility issues owing to the lack of flexibility of IT structure of various enterprises.

Low technical expertise in various regions.

Need for regular upgrades and complexities in migrating.

