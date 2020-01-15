Global Coconut Milk Market Status and Future Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Coconut Milk Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 117 pages with table and figures in it.

Coconut milk is the liquid that comes from the grated pulp of a mature coconut. The opacity and rich taste of coconut milk are due to its high oil content, most of which is saturated fat.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world coconut milk industry. The main players are Theppadungporn Coconut, ThaiCoconut, Asiatic Agro Industry, PT. Sari Segar Husada and SOCOCO. The global sales of coconut milk increases to 343178 MT in 2018 from 188801 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 12.69%.

In consumption market, North America, South America and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these regions occupied 73.81% of the global consumption volume in total.

The worldwide market for Coconut Milk is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.4% over the next five years, will reach 1430 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Coconut Milk in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Theppadungporn Coconut

ThaiCoconut

Asiatic Agro Industry

Sari Segar Husada

SOCOCO

Ahya Coco Organic Food Manufacturing

Heng Guan Food Industrial

WhiteWave Foods

Coconut Palm Group

Betrimex

Goya Foods

Renuka Holdings

HolistaTranzworld

UNICOCONUT

Market Segment by Type, covers

Regular Coconut Milk

Organic Coconut Milk

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Direct Drink

Dairy and Dessert

Baked Products

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Coconut Milk market.

Chapter 1, to describe Coconut Milk Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Coconut Milk, with sales, revenue, and price of Coconut Milk, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Coconut Milk, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Coconut Milk market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Coconut Milk sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

