Global Consumer Connected Cars Market 2019 | Major Key Players: Airbiquity, AT&T, Cisco Jasper, Ctrack, KORE Wireless, Mojio, MiX Telematics, Octo Telematics, Tech Mahindra, Verizon, Vodafone, WirelessCar – Analysis & Forecast: QY Research Group

WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Consumer Connected Cars Market – 2019” research report to its database

Description :

Consumer Connected Cars are vehicles on the road will have at least one connectivity service, such as telematics, V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communications, or connected car commerce services.

Automotive OEMs must prepare to capitalise on the impending opportunities of V2X services, such as smart parking and automated fuel payments. North America will emerge as the leading region in this space, accounting for 39% of all end-user spend on connected car commerce platforms by 2022. It argued that stakeholder investments and public-private partnerships will be as critical to future V2I (vehicle-to-infrastructure) services as OEM involvement.

In 2018, the global Consumer Connected Cars market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request For sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3621773-global-consumer-connected-cars-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Consumer Connected Cars status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Connected Cars development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Airbiquity

AT&T

Cisco Jasper

Ctrack

KORE Wireless

Mojio

MiX Telematics

Octo Telematics

Tech Mahindra

Verizon

Vodafone

WirelessCar

Market analysis by product type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Others

Market analysis by market

Consumer

Enterprise

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3621773-global-consumer-connected-cars-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Passenger Cars

1.4.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Consumer Connected Cars Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Consumer Connected Cars Market Size

2.2 Consumer Connected Cars Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Consumer Connected Cars Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)

2.2.2 Consumer Connected Cars Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

3 Key Players

3.1 Consumer Connected Cars Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019)

3.2 Consumer Connected Cars Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Consumer Connected Cars Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Consumer Connected Cars Market

3.5 Key Players Consumer Connected Cars Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Consumer Connected Cars Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.1.2 Data Source

12.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.1.2.2 Primary Sources

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

Continued…….

Paid PR : https://bit.ly/2W9u1Qb

About Us:

“Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories”.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)