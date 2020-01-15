Global Consumer Connected Cars Market 2019 | Major Key Players: Airbiquity, AT&T, Cisco Jasper, Ctrack, KORE Wireless, Mojio, MiX Telematics, Octo Telematics, Tech Mahindra, Verizon, Vodafone, WirelessCar – Analysis & Forecast: QY Research Group
Consumer Connected Cars are vehicles on the road will have at least one connectivity service, such as telematics, V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communications, or connected car commerce services.
Automotive OEMs must prepare to capitalise on the impending opportunities of V2X services, such as smart parking and automated fuel payments. North America will emerge as the leading region in this space, accounting for 39% of all end-user spend on connected car commerce platforms by 2022. It argued that stakeholder investments and public-private partnerships will be as critical to future V2I (vehicle-to-infrastructure) services as OEM involvement.
In 2018, the global Consumer Connected Cars market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Consumer Connected Cars status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Connected Cars development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Airbiquity
AT&T
Cisco Jasper
Ctrack
KORE Wireless
Mojio
MiX Telematics
Octo Telematics
Tech Mahindra
Verizon
Vodafone
WirelessCar
Market analysis by product type
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Others
Market analysis by market
Consumer
Enterprise
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.2 Passenger Cars
1.4.3 Light Commercial Vehicles
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Consumer Connected Cars Market Share by Application (2018-2025)
1.5.2 Consumer
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Consumer Connected Cars Market Size
2.2 Consumer Connected Cars Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Consumer Connected Cars Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)
2.2.2 Consumer Connected Cars Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
3 Key Players
3.1 Consumer Connected Cars Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019)
3.2 Consumer Connected Cars Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Consumer Connected Cars Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Consumer Connected Cars Market
3.5 Key Players Consumer Connected Cars Funding/Investment Analysis
3.6 Global Key Players Consumer Connected Cars Valuation & Market Capitalization
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 Appendix
12.1 Research Methodology
12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.1.2 Data Source
12.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.1.2.2 Primary Sources
12.2 Disclaimer
12.3 Author Details
Continued…….
