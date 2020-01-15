Global Converter Transformer Market Analysis by Market Competitors, Region, Product & Application
Converter Transformer market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Converter Transformer Market.
Converter Transformer market size will grow from USD 1280.8 Million in 2017 to USD 3564.6 Million by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 18.6%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.
There has been a rapid growth in demand for energy following increased population and industrial need for electricity in the past few years. With the increasing need of energy transmission over long distances, HVDC technology is expected to play a pivot role in the future globally. HVDC transmission facilitates high voltage electricity transmission between generation and consumption centers over long distances. Owing to the stringent environmental regulations being adopted across countries, there is a growing need for cable-based transmission instead of overhead lines for transmitting power over long distances. Also, energy generation from renewable sources such as offshore wind farms, hydel plants, and remotely located solar panels is expected to witness an exponential growth rate in the next decade. With continued high investments in HVDC transmission technology, the market for Converter transformers is expected to grow at a fast pace. The converter transformer is one of the most important components in an HVDC converter station. Converter transformer plays a vital role in terms of total cost of an HVDC converter station, as it affects the performance of the entire connected electric power system. A converter transformer is used to step-up the voltage of the AC supply network. It acts as an interface between the AC system and the thyristor valves in HVDC systems. A major advantage of an Converter transformer is that, it acts as a galvanic barrier between the AC and DC system to prevent the DC potential to enter the AC systems. It also transforms voltage between the AC supply and the HVDC system.
Companies which are Transforming Converter Transformer Market are:-
ABB Ltd. , General Electric , Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Company Ltd. , Siemens AG , Crompton Greaves Ltd. , Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited , Toshiba , Kirloskar Electric Company Limited , Shadong Power Equipment Company Limited , XIAN XD Transformer Co. Ltd, , , , , , , , , ,
By Configuration
Monopolar , Back-To-Back , Bipolar , Multi-Terminal,
By Power Rating
Below 500 MW , 501 MW–999 MW , 1000 MW–2000 MW , Above 2000 MW,
By Voltage Level
201-400 Kv , 401-600 Kv , 601-800 Kv, ,
By Application
Windfarms , Oil & Gas , Grid Connections, ,
Regions Covered in Converter Transformer Market are:-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
